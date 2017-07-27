Leonard Landy, ‘Our Gang’ Actor, Dies at 84

Leonard Landy, best known for his work as one of the Little Rascals on “Our Gang,” died Wednesday. He was 84.

Often recognized for his freckled face and big ears, Landy appeared in 21 “Our Gang” comedy shorts, debuting in “Feed ‘Em and Weep” in 1938 and culminating with “Fightin’ Fools” in 1941.

“Our Gang,” a series of comedy short films about a group of poor neighborhood children and their adventures, began in 1922 as a series of silent shorts. When it was converted to sound in 1929, Landy was known for watching the action with an occasional one liner.

Landy also appeared in the 1950s version of the comedy series, which was later syndicated for television and re-titled “The Little Rascals.” Hal Roach produced both productions.

In total, “Our Gang” featured over 41 child actors. Actors from the series who are still living include Lassie Lou Ahern, Robert Blake, Margaret Kerry, Sidney Kibrick and Mildred Kornman.

In 1980, Landy acted in an “Our Gang” reunion sponsored by The Sons of the Desert. He made numerous appearances with the Los Angeles based chapter of the Sons. His last appearance was a mini-reunion with eight other “Our Gang” members in 2014.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

(Pictured: Carl “Alfalfa” Switzer, Leonard Landy, George “Spanky” McFarland, William “Buckwheat” Thomas and Robert “Mikey” Blake)