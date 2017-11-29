Bunny Stivers, People’s Choice Awards Producer, Dies at 93

Bunny Stivers, a TV writer and producer, died in her Los Angeles home on Nov. 21, her son Tom Stock-Hendel confirmed. She was 93.

Bunny Stivers was best known for producing the People’s Choice Awards, which her husband Bob Stivers created in 1975. The two collaborated on the People’s Choice Awards from 1975-1981, which ran on CBS before they sold it to Proctor & Gamble in 1982. It now runs on NBCUniversal’s E! Entertainment.

Born in Pittsburgh, Penn., Bunny Stivers began her career in television in the 1950s in New York City. She worked at Dick Clark Productions and on “The Big Payoff.”

In 1969, Bunny and Bob Stivers moved to Los Angeles to co-produce “The Movie Game,” which featured Variety columnist Army Archerd. Later, they worked on “Dinah’s Place” starring Dinah Shore.

She and her husband also partnered on CBS’s “Circus of the Stars,” which ran from 1977-1994. Bunny Stivers produced the show from 1988-1994. The couple is also credited with specials such as “The People’s Command Performance,” “Celebrity Daredevils,” and “The Wildest West Show of the Stars.”

Bob Stivers died in 1988 at age 66.

Bunny Stivers was a longtime member of the Writer’s Guild of America, and she was an active supporter of the American Film Institute.

She is survived by a sister, Rita Lowenthall, sons Larry and Tom and their wives Lucy and Vivian, and four grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Dec. 16 at Pierce Brothers Mortuary in Westwood Village in Los Angeles.