Bonnie Tiegel, who was a longtime producer on “Entertainment Tonight,” died on Monday, “ET” announced on its website.

Tiegel, a four-time Emmy winner, served as senior producer for “ET” from 2013-2014, but worked as a producer on the show for several years prior. She has credits from her work on “The Bat,” “The Cat and the Penguin” (1992), and “Robin Hood, The Myth, The Man, The Movie” (1991).

In 2015, Tiegel was honored at the YWCA Greater Los Angeles Phenomenal Woman Awards, receiving the Phenomenal Woman Media Award for Feature Series on YWCA GLA’s Campaign to End Domestic Human Sex Trafficking. Tiegel helped to launch YWCA GLA’s campaign to end human trafficking under the leadership of GLA CEO and president Faye Washington and the organization’s ambassador, Kathy Ireland.

“Our entire ‘Entertainment Tonight’ family is mourning the loss of our dear friend and colleague Bonnie Tiegel,” ET said in a statement released on Monday. “For over 20 years, Bonnie has been the heart and soul of our show and a respected member of the Hollywood community. Her energy, laughter and love will be immensely missed by all who knew her.”

See the full statement from “ET” below.

“It is with tremendous sadness the ‘Entertainment Tonight’ family announces the death of Senior Producer Bonnie Tiegel, who passed on Jan. 23 while surrounded by family and friends in Los Angeles.”

“Bonnie was a mainstay of our show for decades, a four-time Emmy winner who loved celebrity news and covered it with joy and verve. Her exuberant personality will be profoundly missed not only by those of us who worked with her daily, but by those who encountered her over the years on the red carpet, at awards shows and behind the scenes at every event that matters to the entertainment industry.”

“Off the lot, Bonnie was a tireless advocate for women’s rights, both in the professional realm as a mentor to young women and with her work with the YWCA of Greater Los Angeles, where she campaigned to end domestic human sex trafficking.”

We will miss her deeply. Our thoughts and profound sympathies are with her husband, Eliot, her son, Kenny, and her three granddaughters.”

KTLA entertainment reporter Sam Rubin honored Tiegel on his twitter account Monday morning, calling her “among the most beloved people in all of Hollywood.”

She is among the most beloved people in all of Hollywood. Bonnie Tiegel has passed away this morning. We'll remember her on-air at 9:15 a.m. pic.twitter.com/9yQzbOWRZC — Sam Rubin (@SamOnTV) January 23, 2017

“Entertainment Tonight” producer and writer Ash Crossnan tweeted a photo of herself and Tiegel at the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” world premiere along with a heartfelt message.

This morning my dear friend and mentor, Bonnie Tiegel, passed away. 💔 Thank you for believing in me. I am better person to have known you. pic.twitter.com/4DJ4803BRN — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) January 23, 2017

“This morning my dear friend and mentor, Bonnie Tiegel, passed away. Thank you for believing in me. I am a better person to have known you,” Crossnan wrote.