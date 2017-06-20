Zoe Saldana, Tony Revolori to be Honored at 2017 NALIP Latino Media Awards

Zoe Saldana and Tony Revolori will be honored at the National Association of Latino Independent Producers’ Latino Media Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood on June 24.

Saldana (“Avatar,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”) will receive the Outstanding Achievement in Film Award and Revolori (“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming”) will receive the Lupe Award for expanding the types of roles made available to Latino actors. Other honorees at this year’s event are Kate del Castillo, who will receive an award for her work in television, as well as Lele Pons. The evening will be hosted by Kristina Guerrero with a special performance by Jessica Brizuela.

The Latino Media Awards, honoring the industry’s leading Latino media makers, will take place during the NALIP Media Summit, which is running from June 22-25. Now in its 18th year, the summit focuses on the Latino media community, with speakers including co-head of drama for HBO Programming David Levine, “Jane The Virgin’s” Justin Baldoni, and director/screenwriter Adrian Molina.

“We are excited for another year full of remarkable panels, workshops and countless networking opportunities for our members and the community,” said NALIP executive director Ben Lopez. “The NALIP Media Summit is a truly engaging experience that opens doors for content creators everywhere, and we are always thrilled to collaborate with so many talented individuals in the industry.”