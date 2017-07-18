TV News Roundup: Zoe McLellan Joins ‘Designated Survivor’ Season 2

In today’s roundup, Zoe McLellan has joined into Season 2 of the ABC’s drama series “Designated Survivor,” while “Shark Week” is returning but with a slew of new guest stars

CASTING

Zoe McLellan has joined Season 2 of the ABC drama series “Designated Survivor.” McLellan will play Kendra Daynes, a wise and brilliant attorney that has to navigate through the legal and personal issues of everyday life as well as in the White House. Kiefer Sutherland returns as presidential cabinet member Tom Kirkman who is forced to take control of the Oval Office when the President and the rest of the cabinet are killed. Created and executive produced by David Guggenheim, the series is produced under The Mark Gordon Company and ABC Studios.

Michelle Hurd will be joining cast of “Lethal Weapon” as a recurring guest star. Hurd will play Gina Santos, the new chief who tries to change up the flow of the Los Angeles police department. Also starring Damon Wayans (Murtaugh) and Kevin Rahm (Avery), “Lethal Weapon” is scheduled to return on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8/7 CT on FOX.

Carla Gugino has been cast in the lead role of the Netflix series adaptation of “The Haunting of Hill House,” based on the novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson. Gugino joins previously announced star Michiel Huisman as the horror drama series will track the legend of the Crane family. Mike Flanagan directed, created, and executive produced the series along with partners Trevor Macy, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey.

Fox’s upcoming syndicated cooking series “Culinary Genius” has named Samantha Harris as the new host. Executive produced by Gordon Ramsay, the series is scheduled to air on Aug. 7, 2017 for a three-week summer run. With lead chef Edward Lee, five amateur home chefs will have 25 minutes to create a renowned dish and win the title as “Culinary Genius.” Harris’ is best known for her co-hosting gig on ABC’s “Dance With The Stars” for eight seasons.

PROGRAMMING

“Shark Week” is returning but with a new spin: “Shark After Dark.” The highly-anticipated summer TV event will air on Sunday, July 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT through Sunday, July 30. Running five years strong, this Discovery event will include an array of guest stars including: Tony Hale; Joe Romeiro; Anthony Jeselnik; Vicky Vasquez; Chris Hardwick; Regina Hall; Craig O’Connell; Moby; Cory Williams; Anastasia Ashley; Devon Massyn; Charlize Theron; and Andy Casagrande. “Shark After Dark” will also continue to be hosted by award-winning film director Eli Roth.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Mamie Coleman has been promoted to senior vice president of creative music and production for FOX. Coleman will continue to oversee and manage Fox’s day-to-day music production while negotiating talent licensing agreements for the prime time viewing market.

SPECIALS

Stars Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, and China Anne McClain will make guest cameo in the post-movie special, “Descendants 2: ABC After-Party,” airing Friday, July 21 at 10:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The “Descendants 2” cast will also be joined by Emmy award-winning director Kenny Ortega who talk about the movie’s empowering themes, casting performance, and going above-and-beyond the viewer’s expectations. Ortega will also give fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the ABC special.