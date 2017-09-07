‘Z: The Beginning of Everything’ Cancelled at Amazon After Renewal

Amazon has cancelled “Z: The Beginning of Everything” after renewing the drama series for a second season in AprilVariety has confirmed.

The series starred Christina Ricci as a young Zelda Sayre, a Southern socialite who yearned to break free from her monotonous life in Montgomery. She gets her chance when she meets a young soldier named F. Scott Fitzgerald (David Hoflin), setting off one of the most famous romances of the twentieth century. It is based on the novel “Z: A Novel of Zelda Fitzgerald” by Therese Anne Fowler.

The series also starred Jamie Anne Allman, David Strathairn, Corey Cott, Jordan Dean, Natalie Knepp, Christina Bennett Lind, and Holly Curran. Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin created the series and served as executive producers. Ricci, Pamela Koffler, and Christine Vachon also executive produced, with Fowler producing.

The show received mix reviews upon its release back in January. It currently holds a 69% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety’s Maureen Ryan wrote in her review of the series:

“The show’s repetitive storytelling would be less of a problem if it had more depth, but its characterizations rarely go beyond the rudimentary, and its dialogue is often clunky (‘You are not your father and I will never let you fail’). By the end of the debut season, Scott seems less a genius than a petulant, immature child — and to be clear, the author could be both, but ‘Z’ rarely unites these disparate qualities in nuanced ways. Ultimately, the creative alchemy of the famous author eludes the series.” 

