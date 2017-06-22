YouTube Red to Launch New Comedy Shows from Rob Huebel, Ryan Hansen

YouTube Red has ordered two new comedy series from Rob Huebel and Ryan Hansen.

“Do You Want to See a Dead Body?” is an eight-episode comedy series that follows Huebel–who has previously starred on “Childrens Hospital” and “Transparent”–and his celebrity friends who join him on adventures that see them frolicking at the beach, getting tacos, and yes, seeing a dead body. Celebrity guest stars include Adam Scott, Judy Greer, Terry Crews, Craig Robinson, and John Cho along with many more. Huebel, Owen Burke, Nick Jasenovec, and Jonathan Stern serve as executive producers. The series is being produced by Abominable Pictures and Funny or Die.

In the eight-episode, half hour comedy “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television,” the LAPD thinks it’s a good idea to form a task force partnering actors with homicide detectives so they can use their “actor skills” to help solve murders. “Veronic Mars” alum Hansen plays himself with guest star Samira Wiley as his no-nonsense partner Detective Mathers. Other guest stars on the series include Joel McHale, Jon Cryer and Kristen Bell. “Central Intelligence” director Rawson Marshall Thurber serves as the director, writer, creator and executive producer of the series. Scott Stuber, Beau Bauman, Krysia Plonka and Tracey Baird also executive produce.

“From the very beginning, I’ve made it my goal to have storytellers of all kinds see YouTube Red as a creative haven,” said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content, YouTube. “Showrunners need a space where they can realize their wildest ambitions and we’re not afraid to hand over the keys and let them drive.”