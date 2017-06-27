Doug Liman’s ‘Impulse’ Gets Series Order From YouTube Red

YouTube has given a series order to “Impulse,” a drama from Universal Cable Productions and executive producer Doug Liman of Hypnotic. The series is based on the third novel in the “Jumper” series by Steven Gould.

Hypnotic’s David Bartis and Gene Klein will also executive produce with Lauren LeFranc. Jeffrey Lieber, Jason Horwitch, and Gary Spinelli are writing.

The new series is slated to premiere on subscription-video service YouTube Red in 2018.

“This unique thriller pulled us in right from the opening scene,” said Susanne Daniels, global head of original content, YouTube. “We are thrilled to be in business with Doug Liman and everyone at UCP and Hypnotic.”

“We are very excited to be working with Susanne, YouTube and Hypnotic on ‘Impulse’,” said Jeff Wachtel, chief content officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, and president, Universal Cable Productions. “It’s always fun to start work on a new series, especially when it’s with a partner like YouTube that is continually breaking new ground.”

“Impulse” tells the story of Henry, played by Maddie Hasson, a rebellious 16-year-old girl who has always felt different from her peers and has longed to escape from her seemingly quaint small town. Henry soon discovers she has the extraordinary ability to teleport.