TV Roundup: ‘Younger’ to Launch After-Show With Season 4 Premiere

In today’s roundup, “Younger” gets an after-show and Sharon Leal has been cast in the CBS drama series “Instinct.”

SPECIALS

TV Land’s hit show “Younger” is getting a live after-show called “Getting Younger” that will air on Facebook Live on Instagram immediately following the Season 4 premiere. In addition, TV Land will simulcast the premiere from coast-to-coast on June 28 at 10 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT.

The Outdoor Channel has acquired the exclusive syndicated cable rights for the popular series “Wicked Tuna.” The series follows a group of fishermen as they make their living the way it’s been done for centuries – with rod and reel fishing, one catch at a time – all in pursuit of bluefin tuna.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Comedy Central has appointed Whitney Baxter as vice president of strategy and business development. Baxter will be instrumental in setting a strategic path that involves a competitive advantage towards a steady revenue and income growth for Comedy Central.

Sony Pictures has signed Shawn Ryan to a new three year overall deal. The agreement will be introduced this month. Ryan has been integral in co-producing and executive producing broadcast shows like “S.W.A.T” and “Timeless.”

DEALS

ABC Studios International and Australian production company Hoodlum Entertainment have signed a worldwide first look deal, cementing their existing partnership and stepping up their international development and production efforts. In this newly formed pact, ABC Studios International and Hoodlum will develop new content for the global international marketplace, including the U.S. Disney Media Distribution will have international rights across all media for productions resulting from this collaboration. The two companies collaborated previously on the U.S. version of the Australian hit “Secrets And Lies.”

CASTING

CBS announced that Sharon Leal will join the drama series “Instinct.” The series follows Dr. Dylan Reinhart (Alan Cumming), a former CIA operative who is lured back to his old life by tenacious NYPD detective Lizzie Needham (Bojana Novakovic) when she needs his help to stop a serial killer. Leal will portray a friend of Lizzie’s who has recently been promoted to be their boss in the NYPD. The drama is based on the soon-to-be-published James Patterson book. The show is scheduled to air the 2017-2018 season.