TV Land has renewed original series “Younger” and “Teachers” for additional seasons.

The order for a 12-episode fifth season of “Younger” comes just ahead of the hour-long drama’s June 28 season-four premiere. Half-hour comedy “Teachers,” which will return in the fall for the second half of season two, received a 20-episode order for a third season.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing back ‘Younger’ and ‘Teachers’ for more seasons and double down on our dedication to creating smart, funny, honest and compelling originals,” said Frank Tanki, TV Land general manager.

The renewals keep the two original series on TV Land at a time when corporate parent Viacom has begun to shift resources away from its second-tier channels and to core brands such as MTV, Comedy Central, and the yet-to-launch Paramount Network. In March, two series that had been in development at TV Land, “Heathers” and “American Woman,” moved to Paramount Network.

But speaking to Variety at the time, Kevin Kay — president of Paramount Network, TV Land, and CMT — said that existing series would not migrate from their current homes to Paramount Network, which will premiere in January as a relaunch of cable channel Spike.

“One of the things that we have to be conscious of is that TV Land and CMT are vibrant brands that are incredibly successful and make a lot of money,” Kay said. “The cornerstones of those networks need to stay on those networks.”

“Teachers” is executive produced by Caitlin Barlow, Katy Colloton, Cate Freedman, Kate Lambert, Katie O’Brien, Kathryn Renée Thomas, Alison Brie, Ian Roberts, Jay Martel, Matt Miller, Matt Abramson, David Brixton, and Alex Fendrich. “Younger” is executive produced by Darren Star, Tony Hernandez, Dottie Dartland Zicklin, and Eric Zicklin.