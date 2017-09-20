‘Younger’ Season 4 Is Series’ Highest-Rated Ever in Delayed Viewing

“Younger” Season 4 was the highest-rated and most-watched installment of the TV Land dramedy to date, according to Nielsen data.

In Live+3 ratings, the series saw double-digit increases in multiple measures, including an averaging adults 18-49 rating of 0.72, up 32% from Season 2. In total viewers, it averaged 1.3 million viewers per episode, up 29% from last season. Similarly, the series was up 31% in adults 25-54, women 25-54, and women 18-49. “Younger” also saw 2.1 million full episode starts on TVLand.com and the TV Land app, the highest in-season consumption in series history.

Created by “Sex and the City’s” Darren Star, “Younger” stars two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann and Molly Bernard. The series was recently renewed for a fifth season on TV Land.

It follows Liza (Foster), a 40-year old woman who pretends to be 26 in order to get a job. Now working under the prickly Diana (Shor), Liza has to figure out how to balance her real life with best friend Maggie (Mazar), and her “pretend” life with her new crew – friend/coworker Kelsey (Duff) and fashion publicist Lauren (Bernard). After Liza let her secret slip to sexy young tattoo artist Josh (Tortorella), she now must try to salvage their relationship, all while navigating a confusing chemistry with her boss Charles (Hermann).