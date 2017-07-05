Hilary Duff on ‘Younger’ Season 4: ‘Everything Is so Twisted That Nothing Is Off the Table’

“Younger” returned last week with its fourth season, and the premiere did not disappoint with a twisted cliffhanger: Kelsey (Hilary Duff) moved in with Liza’s (Sutton Foster) ex-boyfriend, Josh (Nico Tortorella).

As if that isn’t enough, remember, last season ended with Kelsey finally finding out that Liza has been lying about her age and that she’s actually in her 40s and not her 20s.

“It’s been a little bit of a more challenging of a season because we’re uncovering territory that we haven’t gone to before with her, but it’s really nice to see her have a lot more layers than before. As much as I loved playing her before, I was questioning her depth and I think that this season definitely shows a side of her that is vulnerable and really strong,” Duff tells Variety of her character’s new storyline this season, which sees her at odds with her best friend and co-worker, Liza.

“It’s been hard because Sutton and I play so much off of each other and use each other so much when we’re on set because we’ve always been a team in our scenes together,” Duff continues. “So starting off the season with such turmoil between us was definitely a challenge, but I think it’s nice to show the truth of what happens when you lie in a friendship. Kelsey doesn’t really let her off the hook, which is real.”

Here, Hilary Duff talks to Variety about what to expect in the rest of Season 4, which airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on TV Land.

How long can Kelsey and Liza remain at odds?

To be honest, I don’t think this is too big of a spoiler — obviously she forgives her. I don’t know what would happen to the show if we were no longer friends! It takes a lot of rebuilding. She finally will understand the reason why [Liza lied], but it takes something pretty dramatic happening for her to see that. She’s putting a lot of people at risk with this lie. It cheapens their experience that she’s been lied to. But they move past it, and then that’s where the humor sinks in.

Will Kelsey help Liza cover up her lie because she doesn’t want to risk the reputation of her Millennial publishing imprint?

She definitely does. Part of it is her being a good friend to Liza, and then also her covering her own ass. She is not going to let her imprint go down because of her, so she needs to re-write her narrative. I love that Kelsey does that. She’s a boss and she’s worked really hard for that, but she also really loves her friend fiercely.

Will more people this season find out the truth about Liza’s age?

A few more people find out. I can’t give that away, but a few people find out by accident — but it’s not totally earth-shattering like Kelsey finding out.

Hypothetically, if Charles ever found out Liza’s real age, how do you think he would react?

I think that he would be ecstatic and through the roof. Or maybe, he already knows? Maybe he has some kind of intuition about it? I think we’ve seen already that he is starting to accept the fact that he might be in love with somebody that young.

Are you Team Charles or Team Josh?

Last season, I was Team Josh. This season, I might be Team Charles. I’m not very loyal!

Should we be worried that Kelsey moved in with Josh at the end of the premiere episode? Is she going to break girl code, or did she truly just need a place to live?

I don’t think anyone needs to be worried, but they are definitely leaning on each other in this moment. They are the only two that understand what the other is going through, so it’s kind of intense. Kelsey and Josh have never really had the chance to have a friendship because Kelsey was also fiercely protecting Liza whenever Josh did anything wrong, so it’s interesting to see them explore this relationship. It definitely takes a minute for them to figure that out.

Kelsey is such a loyal friend. Do you think she would ever allow herself to come romantically involved with Josh or would that be against her morals?

I think that everything is so twisted that nothing is off the table. Everybody is spinning a bit out of control and they’re not doing things that are necessary in their normal character or normal comfort zone. But I can’t tell anymore than that!

What can you tease about Kelsey’s love life this season?

Oh, she’s a hot mess! She has two pretty serious relationships this season, and she just doesn’t have a good picker. I think all over her life, she’s questioning all of her relationships and she’s questioning her judgement when it comes to trusting people. I think she’s all screwed up right now.

Kristin Chenoweth was in the first episode this season. Are there any other new characters you’re excited about?

Jennifer Westfeldt has a big part — she plays Charles’ ex-wife, and she was amazing and he will continue to be on the show, I’m sure. And also Charles Michael Davis — I don’t want to give it away! But he’s on the show for many episodes and he’s great. People freak out over him.

How would you describe this season?

Everybody is kind of at odds. Josh saw Charles and Liza kissing, so now Charles and Liza are kind of in this weird place, and Josh and Liza are definitely broken up. It’s like all over the place. It’s very tangled — we kind of smooth it out and then tangle it up again.