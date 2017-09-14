‘Younger’ Boss on Season 4’s Finale Wedding and Liza’s ‘Big Dilemma’

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Irish Goodbye,” the Sept. 13 fourth season finale of “Younger.”

Times, they are a changin’ on TV Land’s sitcom “Younger” now that Liza’s (Sutton Foster) ex Josh (Nico Tortorella) is married. That’s right, married. It may seem fast, given that he was planning to propose to Liza at the end of the third season. It may also seem fast because he was only dating his new bride Claire (Phoebe Dynevor) for about a month. But when Claire, an Irish citizen, was about to be deported, Josh stepped up so she could get a green card and stay in New York – going through with the nuptials even though he couldn’t deny he still had feelings for Liza.

“Josh is an emotional, impetuous guy. He’s not always making the best decisions,” executive producer Darren Star tells Variety. “He jumped into this as a way to put some distance between [himself and Liza]. He felt he had to do something drastic.”

While Josh’s Irish wedding certainly seemed to book-end his romantic relationship with Liza, this definitely does not mean an end to their relationship or their shared screen time. Star was excited to bring the show to Ireland for the episode to show a bigger world around the characters, but the on-going drama for the characters will be relating to each other once they are back on the Brooklyn streets.

“Liza’s someone who’s always going to be supporting him in his life, wanting the best for him. Now she’s going to have to be the responsible party in making this kosher – the whole marriage and help confirm the relationship,” Star says.

As Liza seemed to be struggling with Josh’s decision to let her go after all, she got a phone call from her boss Charles (Peter Hermann). Throughout the season there were many moments it seemed like Liza and Charles might finally explore a real relationship outside of the office, only to be thwarted by familiar faces from his past (most notably his ex-wife) getting in between them.

“I think it’s good to know that he’s reaching out to her,” Star says of the episode’s ending. “Liza had rightfully said to him that she’s not getting in the way of a reconciliation and that she doesn’t really feel like she has a rightful place in his life right now. But after things have gone, in his mind, just way too far with his wife’s book, he has re-thought some things.”

Of course, once Liza retrieves her phone and sees the missed call, she will have a “big dilemma” on her hands regarding what to do about pursuing a relationship with Charles, Star points out. She’s just starting to have a lot of success in her career, and that was her goal from the pilot episode – and why she lied about her age to get a job at Empirical in the first place. But if she starts to date her boss, things could be in jeopardy.

But it’s not just Liza’s potential intra-workplace relationship that will cause problems next season. Zane (Charles Michael Davis) will be sticking around as a new Empirical editor to not only challenge his ex Kelsey (Hilary Duff) but also his boss. As Star puts it, he doesn’t “exactly play by the rules all of the time,” seen best in the season finale when he ignores Charles’ wishes to force him to publicly talk about his wife’s book. “Sometimes those who aren’t the most above-board are really good at their jobs, and that’s the main thing about this character,” Star says. “He’ll be a challenge everyone has to adjust to.”