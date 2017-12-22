TV Ratings: ‘Young Sheldon’ Tops Repeat-Heavy Thursday

“Young Sheldon” was the top-rated and most-watched show on Thursday night, though the night was largely filled with broadcast repeats and Christmas specials.

Airing at 8:30 p.m. on CBS after a repeat of “Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon” drew a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 11.2 million viewers. That was down slightly in the demo compared to its last original episode but was still the highest rating of the night.

New episodes of “Mom” (1.4, 9 million) and “Life in Pieces” (1.1, 6.8 million) were even on CBS, while “SWAT” (1.1, 6.3 million) was up slightly in the demo.

On NBC, “Great News” returned from a brief hiatus with back-to-back episodes at 8 (0.5, 2.7 million) and 8:30 (0.4, 1.8 million), hitting new series lows in the demo.

On ABC, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” drew a 1.3 and 5.6 million viewers.

Fox and The CW aired only repeats.

CBS won the night with a 1.3 and 8.1 million viewers. NBC was second in the demo with a 1.0 but third in total viewers with 3.4 million. ABC was third in the demo with a 0.9 but second in total viewers with 4.7 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.3 and 1.3 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 714,000 viewers.