‘Young Sheldon’ EP Chuck Lorre Talks Impact of ‘Wonder Years’ on ‘Big Bang’ Spinoff

“Young Sheldon” executive producer Chuck Lorre told the TCA summer press tour on Tuesday that the upcoming “Big Bang Theory” spinoff drew inspiration in style from the classic series “The Wonder Years.”

“We absolutely discussed ‘Wonder Years’ when we were writing,” Lorre said. “I’ve never worked with narration before and narration changes the way you write. We looked for inspiration that used it beautifully and no one did it better than ‘The Wonder Years.’”

“Young Sheldon” follows a young Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) as he grows up with his family in Texas. “Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons narrates the series as adult Sheldon. Though it is based on “Big Bang Theory,” the new series is distinct in that it is a single-camera comedy while the original is a multi-cam.

“It’s more intimate,” Lorre said of shooting a single-camera series. “I think the pacing is obviously very different. The actors don’t have to hold for laughs…They’re not playing out. They’re working with one another. A four camera show is played like a theatrical presentation. They’re playing to the audience and it changes the tone and the pitch and pacing. And we knew going in that we were going to be working with a cast of young children and it seemed like the best way for them to do their best work because the closed setting gives them the time to develop these characters.”

“Young Sheldon” also stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, and Raegan Revord. Annie Potts recently joined the series as Sheldon’s beloved grandmother, known as Meemaw. Lorre executive produces along with Steven Molaro, Parsons, and Todd Spiewak.