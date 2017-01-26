“Young & Hungry’s” fifth season will be supersized.

Freeform has given a back order to the comedy, well ahead of its Season 5 premiere, bringing the season to a total of 20 episodes, a source tells Variety. The season will be split into two parts with the first half debuting on Monday, Mar. 13 at 8:00 p.m, and the second half airing at a later date.

Each season of “Young & Hungry” has spanned for 10 episodes, except for its sophomore season, which had 20 episodes. The comedy was renewed for a fifth season back in Oct. 2016.

The back order comes after “Young & Hungry’s” fourth season wrapped up in August 2016, performing well in young, female-skewing demos in its Wednesday at 8 p.m. timeslot. The show ranked as the top original ad-supported cable comedy for the summer season among Adults 18-34.

The series follows the complicated relationship between a wealthy entrepreneur, Josh (Jonathan Sadowski), who hires a food blogger, Gabi (Emily Osment), to be his new personal chef. In Season 4, the duo decided to be friends with benefits, after trying a real relationship failed. Season 5 will feature guest stars Betty White, Carl Reiner, celebrity chef Michael Voltaggio and “Real Housewives” star Heather Dubrow.

Along with Osment and Sadowski, “Young & Hungry” stars Aimee Carrero, Kym Whitley and Rex Lee. The series is produced by David Holden, Ashley Tisdale, Jessica Rhoades, Caryn Lucas, Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum. San Francisco-based food blogger Gabi Moskowitz helped to develop the series. CBS Television Studios produces.

Aside from “Baby Daddy,” “Young & Hungry” is Freeform’s longest-running original comedy.