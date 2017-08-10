Paramount Network’s ‘Yellowstone’ Casts ‘Girlfriends’ Alum Golden Brooks (EXCLUSIVE)

The upcoming Paramount Network drama “Yellowstone” has cast Golden Brooks in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively.

“Yellowstone” tells the story of the fictional Dutton family, which owns the largest contiguous ranch in the United States — a piece of property that borders Yellowstone National Park and puts the family in constant conflict with a wide range of rivals. Brooks will play Geraldine Rainwater, wife of Native American leader Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham). She’s very ambitious for her husband, and pushes him to run for political office.

Brooks is best known for her role in the CW series “Girlfriends.” She has also appeared on shows like the Starz comedy “Blunt Talk” and The CW’s “Hart of Dixie.” On the film side, she recently completed work on “The Darkest Minds” alongside Gwendoline Christie and Mandy Moore, and has appeared in other films like “Almost Amazing,” “My B.F.F.,” and “Beauty Shop.” She is repped by Global Artists Agency and Primary Wave Entertainment.

She joins previously announced “Yellowstone” cast members Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Birmingham, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and Luke Grimes among others. The series is the first scripted project greenlit for the Paramount Network, which will be the name of the network when Spike rebrands in January 2018 as part of restructuring at parent company Viacom. Taylor Sheridan, who was nominated for an Oscar for writing the screenplay for “Hell or High Water,” will write and direct the series. The Weinstein Company will produce with John and Art Linson, Costner, Sheridan, Harvey Weinstein, and David Glasser executive producing. The 10-episode first season is slated to go into production this fall and premiere in summer 2018.