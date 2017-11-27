Yellow Bird, MTG Studios Team on Fantasy Thriller Series ‘Hidden’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Yellow Bird, the Banijay Group-owned Scandinavian company behind “Wallander” and “Millennium,” is partnering with MTG Studios on urban fantasy thriller “Hidden.”

“Hidden” is based on Filip Alexanderson’s critically acclaimed novel “Förstfödd” and takes place in modern-day Stockholm, where dark secrets, unsuspected identities and supernatural forces converge.

Izabella Scorupco (“GoldenEye”) and August Wittgenstein (“The Crown”) are set to topline. Jonathan Sjöberg (“Black Lake”) is on board to direct and co-write “Hidden” with Björn Paqualin (“Occupied”).

“Our next original series reimagines the global urban fantasy phenomenon in a uniquely Nordic way,” said Jakob Mejlhede, MTG’s exec VP, head of programming and content development. “‘Hidden’ blends the paranormal with hard-hitting realism and psychological drama – it’s like seeing Stockholm in a weird fairground mirror.”

The eight-part series is being represented in international markets by Banijay Rights. Yellow Bird is producing the series, in cooperation with Tele Muenchen Gruppe, Lumiere and Banijay Rights. It will premiere exclusively on MTG’s Nordic streaming service, Viaplay, in 2018, followed by a broadcast on TV3 in Sweden.

MTG has been significantly ramping up its slate of original scripted series. The company recently announced a flurry of new shows, including the crime comedy drama “Straight Forward,” Danish family crime drama “Pro’s and Con’s” and Icelandic neo-noir series “Stella Blómkvist.”

Some of MTG’s best-known series include “Veni Vidi Vici,” which premiered on Hulu in December; “Swedish Dicks,” which aired on Pop TV; “Black Lake,” acquired by BBC Four and Shudder; and “Superswede,” repped by IM Global Television.