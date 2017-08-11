Journalist Sued by Fox News Host Eric Bolling Fires Back, Demands Suit Be Dropped

Eric Bolling
The journalist that broke the story of Fox News host Eric Bolling’s alleged sexual harassment is firing back at the $50 million lawsuit that the commentator filed against him.

Yashar Ali published a report in the Huffington Post on Aug. 4, citing 14 sources, that Bolling had sent pictures of male genitalia to at least three female colleagues. Fox News subsequently suspended Bolling pending an investigation. Bolling then hit Ali (personally, without naming Huffington Post) with a $50 million defamation lawsuit.

On Friday, Ali shot back with a letter from his lawyer, Patty Glaser, to Bolling’s attorney, Michael Bowe. In it, she demands the lawsuit be dropped, calling it “utterly devoid of merit.”

Ali, the letter notes, had asked for Bolling for comment prior to publishing the article, asking the Fox News host if he sent lewd unsolicited text messages or photos of male genitalia to his colleagues. Bolling responded with a statement saying that he “recalls no such inappropriate communications.” “Mr. Bolling’s recollection and belief hardly constitute a denial of the accusations made against him,” Glaser says in the letter.

It goes on to take aim at Bolling’s accusation — defamatory statements — and points out that there is no evidence of actual malice in Ali’s reporting. “Futhermore, truth is always a defense to defamation,” Glaser writes.

The letter calls Bolling’s lawsuit “a calculated effort to harass and intimidate Mr. Ali personally,” and slams Bowe for pursuing the case.

“At best, you failed to investigate Mr. Bolling’s claims,” the letter reads. “At worst, you were aware his claims were false but proceeded regardless.”

Glaser is threatening to move for costs associated with Bolling’s suit, as well as sanctions. Ali tweeted the letter on Friday afternoon. “I look forward to her taking his deposition and the discovery process,” he wrote.

In a statement responding to the letter, Bowe said, “It is ironic and telling that Ms. Glaser accuses us of a publicity stunt in a letter she has yet to send me and that I learned about from the New York Times. She is right about one thing. No evidence has been produced about these claims, and that is why we filed suit so that the evidence and truth will come out. “

