Yamiche Alcindor Joins ‘PBS NewsHour’

Yamiche Alcindor, formerly a national political reporter for The New York Times, has joined the “PBS NewsHour” as its White House correspondent. She will start working for the PBS evening broadcast on January 16, 2018.

“I am delighted to have Yamiche Alcindor joining our team,” said Sara Just, the executive producer of “PBS NewsHour,” in a statement.” She is a first-class reporter whose doggedness and curiosity perfectly match the NewsHour.” Judy Woodruff is managing editor and anchor of the program.

Alcindor joined the Times in 2015, and has covered the presidential campaigns of then-Republican candidate Donald J. Trump and Senator Bernie Sanders. She currently covers Congress, the impact of the Trump Administration’s policies on working class Americans and people of color, and the intersection of race and politics in America. She was previously a national breaking news reporter for “USA Today,” where she reported on the Newtown, Conn. school shooting, the death of Trayvon Martin, and police related protests in Ferguson, Mo. and Baltimore, Md.

John Yang, who has covered the Trump administration since Inauguration Day 2017 as well as Secretary Hillary Clinton’s campaign for president in 2016 for “NewsHour,” has been named the broadcast’s new national correspondent.

“I’m thrilled to join ‘PBS NewsHour’ in this new role covering President Trump and his impact on our nation,” said Alcindor, in a statement. “The show throughout its history and during this current administration has produced stellar work that connects federal policy and politics with everyday people’s lives.” Alcindor will continue to serve as a political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC.

Alcindor earned a master’s degree in broadcast news and documentary filmmaking from New York University and a bachelor’s degree in English, government and African-American studies from Georgetown University. She is represented by WME and attorney Kathleen Conkey.