TV News Roundup: Xfinity TV to Offer Past Seasons of ‘Game of Thrones’ Ahead of Season 7

In today’s roundup, Xfinity will help subscribers to catch up on “Game of Thrones,” and Fuse Media has hired Patrick Courtney.

PROGRAMMING

Comcast’s Xfinity is partnering with HBO to provide Xfinity TV customers access to all previous seasons of “Game of Thrones” via Xfinity On Demand leading up to the Season 7 premiere on July 16. Between Monday, July 10 and Saturday, July 15, anyone who has access to an Xfinity TV subscription can watch “Game of Thrones” without an HBO subscription. Users can also access HBO via the Stream app, Stream web portal, and Xfinity X1.

CABLE NEWS

Scott McLean has joined CNN‘s Denver bureau as a correspondent. McLean previously worked in Washington, D.C. as a correspondent for CNN Newsource. Before joining CNN Newsource, he was a reporter and anchor at CTV News in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, researching and presenting original and investigative stories for broadcast and online, including investigations of the Calgary Police.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Fuse Media has named Patrick Courtney its new senior vice president of digital strategy and operations. Courtney will be based in New York and report to Fuse Media president and CEO Michael Schwimmer. Courtney’s responsibilities will include the expansion of Fuse digital platforms, social media and related platforms, as well as the development of audience, short-form content distribution and revenue opportunities. Fuse Media’s digital operations teams will also report to Courtney. Before the move to Fuse, Courtney was the senior vice president of programming and market strategy for Above Average.

Nickelodeon has promoted Jamie Edelstein to vice president of Creative Operations and Advertising Project Management and Cheryl Konieczko to vice president of Franchise Creative Project Management. Edelstein was previously the senior director of Advertising Project Management, and in her new role will oversee the creative development and delivery of custom television, digital and print ads on behalf of Nickelodeon’s advertising and marketing partners. Konieczko will be responsible for managing the creation and execution of all advertising and marketing initiatives for Nickelodeon’s franchise properties, as well as all corporate promotion and B2B creative. She was previously the senior director of Franchise Creative Project Management. Both will continue to report to Eric Squires, SVP of Creative Operations and Project Management.