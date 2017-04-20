The truth is still out there. Again.

Fox has ordered a new 10-episode revival of “The X-Files,” the classic television sci-fi drama that returned to the network’s air with a limited series last year. The new installments — billed as a continuation of the 10-episode 2016 run, will premiere during the 2017-18 television season. The production will again reunite original stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson with series creator and showrunner Chris Carter, and is slated to begin production this summer.

“The X-Files” tells the story of Fox Mulder (Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Anderson), paranormal investigators for the FBI.

“Iconic characters, rich storytelling, bold creators – these are the hallmarks of great TV shows. And they are some of the reasons why ‘The X-Files’ has had such a profound impact on millions of fans worldwide,” said David Madden, President, Fox Broadcasting Company. “Chris’ creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can’t wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of ‘The X-Files’.”

The 2016 limited-series revival of “The X-Files” averaged a multiplatform audience of 16 million viewers, according to Fox. It also averaged a 4.8 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen live-plus-seven numbers, making it the fifth highest-rated broadcast series of the season.

“The X-Files” premiered on Fox in 1993. It became one of the definitive programs of the network’s early years, earning 16 Primetime Emmy Awards over its initial nine-season run.

Fox in recent years has leaned heavily into revivals of successful past series, bringing back “X-Files”and “Prison Break,” which is currently in the middle of a nine-episode run, as well as “24: Legacy” earlier this season.

The 2016 “X-Files” revival received a lukewarm reception from critics. In his review for Variety, Brian Lowry wrote, “While the performers have aged in only the most flattering of ways, and Fox has milked the build-up for all it’s worth, there’s a feeling that everyone is just going through the motions, despite the durability of the show’s central conceit about distrusting authority and the prospect of shadowy conspiracies reaching into the highest levels of government and business.”

Fox on Thursday also released teaser art for the new “X-Files”: