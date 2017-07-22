‘Wynonna Earp’ Renewed for Third Season by Syfy

Syfy has renewed “Wynonna Earp” for a third season. The announcement was made during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

“Wynonna Earp,” which debuted in 2016, depicts the title character, who is played by Melanie Scrofano, as she attempts to put down demonic types in a small town called Purgatory. Starring alongside Scrofano are Shamier Anderson, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, Varun Saranga and Tamara Duarte.

The second season of “Wynonna Earp” is underway, and Season 3 will arrive in 2018.

“We are so excited have this strong, female-led, witty action series return for another season and deliver something special to our passionate fans around the world,” said executive producer and showrunner Emily Andras.

“Fans have been passionately embracing ‘Wynonna Earp’ since its debut,” said David Ozer, president of entertainment for IDW, who made the announcement from the Comic-Con stage. “Syfy recognized that passion and when coupled with superior writing, acting, directing and production values, saw that ‘Wynonna Earp’ was more than just a distinctly unique television series. We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Syfya and look forward to another fun season of incredible entertainment with the cast and crew of ‘Wynonna Earp.’”

As the heir of Wyatt Earp, Wynonna is the only one who can wield his mystical gun, Peacemaker, and deal with all the supernatural beings that infest the Ghost River Triangle, where Purgatory is located.

One of the biggest twists of Season 2 was Scrofano’s real-life pregnancy, which was incorporated into the plot of the second season. The fact that Wynonna had also become pregnant was revealed midway through the season. Both situations were kept under wraps until a big reveal on July 7.

At that time, Andras told Variety, “I went into Syfy and basically said, ‘I need to do a ‘Fargo.’ I really want to have a pregnant superhero. I want to do a Marge Gunderson. I think it speaks to everything that makes our show special.” And they fell in love with it.”

Earpers — as the fans call themselves — not only cheered that development, they continue to give the comedically-tinged drama a very active social-media footprint. The show regularly trends on Twitter, and a July 20 Comic-Con party devoted to “Wynonna Earp” was packed with devotees of all things Purgatory, who ate doughnuts and tacos with the cast. One fan showed off a tattoo devoted to “WayHaught,” a fan-favorite couple played by Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp) and Barrell (Officer Nicole Haught).

“We cannot thank Syfy enough for their commitment to this crazy underdog of a show, but full credit for this renewal goes to our fans. Their passion and polite but relentless ‘no chill’ was and is incredible,” Andras told Variety on Saturday. “We are all friggin’ stoked to make more ‘Wynonna Earp.'”

“Wynonna Earp,” which is based on an IDW comic book by Beau Smith, is filmed in Calgary by SEVEN24 Films and globally distributed by IDW Entertainment.