Writers Guild Award TV Nominations: ‘The Americans,’ ‘Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘GLOW’ Grab Multiple Mentions

“The Americans,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “GLOW,” and “Better Call Saul” are among the TV series grabbing multiple nominations for the 2018 Writers Guild of America Awards.

Hulu’s “Handmaid’s Tale” received nominations for drama series and new series. Netflix’s “GLOW” is up for new series and comedy series.

The Netflix drama “Ozark” and dramedy “American Vandal” also landed bids for new series. HBO’s “The Deuce” rounded out the category.

FX’s “The Americans,” “Handmaid’s,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things” are the contenders for drama series.

“Better Call Saul” scored two noms in the episodic drama category, for season three episodes “Chicanery” by Gordon Smith and “Slip” by Heather Marion. “Americans” is nommed for the episode “The Soviet Decision,” by Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields. TNT’s “Good Behavior” got a mention for the “Heart Attack is the Best Way” seg penned by Chad Hodge. HBO’s “The Leftovers” is up for “The Book of Nora,” penned by Tom Perrotta and Damon Lindelof. Netflix’s “The OA” was recognized for the “Homecoming” episode by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij.

The comedy series category belongs to HBO and Netflix. Vying for the trophy alongside “GLOW” is Netflix’s “Master of None” and HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Silicon Valley,” and “Veep.” “Veep” was on the only one to also grab an episodic nom, for the “Judge” episode by Ted Cohen. Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie” is up for “The Burglary” seg by Brendan McCarthy and David Budin. NBC scored three noms in the episode comedy category. The now-canceled “The Carmichael Show” got a nod for “Intervention,” penned by Willie Hunter. The “Will & Grace” revival scored for “Rosario’s Quinceanera” episode by Tracy Poust & Jon Kinnally. And newbie “Trial and Error” is up for “The Verdict” by Jeff Astrof.

Comedy Central’s “The Jim Jefferies Show” is a new entry in the comedy variety-talk heat. It’s up against seven repeat nominees: TBS’ “Conan” and “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “Real Time with Bill Maher,” NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

Comedy Central’s “The President Show” landed a slot in the comedy variety-sketch category, competing against returning nominees “Portlandia” (IFC), “Saturday Night Live” (NBC), “Nathan For You” (Comedy Central), and NBC’s “Weekend Update, Summer Edition.”

The Writers Guild kudos for film and TV will be handed out Feb. 11 at simultaneous ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York. The WGA’s movie screenplay nominees will be unveiled Jan. 4.

Here is a complete list of the TV, radio and new media nominations released Thursday:

DRAMA SERIES

The Americans, Written by Peter Ackerman, Tanya Barfield, Joshua Brand, Joel Fields, Stephen Schiff, Joe Weisberg, Tracey Scott Wilson; FX

Better Call Saul, Written by Ann Cherkis, Vince Gilligan, Jonathan Glatzer, Peter Gould, Gennifer Hutchison, Heather Marion, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith; AMC

Game of Thrones, Written by David Benioff, Bryan Cogman, Dave Hill, D.B. Weiss; HBO

The Handmaid’s Tale, Written by Ilene Chaiken, Nina Fiore, Dorothy Fortenberry, Leila Gerstein, John Herrera, Lynn Maxcy, Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder, Wendy Straker Hauser, Eric Tuchman; Hulu

Stranger Things, Written by Paul Dichter, Justin Doble, The Duffer Brothers, Jessica Mecklenburg, Jessie Nickson-Lopez, Alison Tatlock; Netflix

COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Written by Larry David, Jon Hayman, Justin Hurwitz, Jeff Schaffer; HBO

GLOW, Written by Kristoffer Diaz, Liz Flahive, Tara Herrmann, Nick Jones, Jenji Kohan, Carly Mensch, Emma Rathbone, Sascha Rothchild, Rachel Shukert; Netflix

Master of None, Written by Aziz Ansari, Andrew Blitz, Zoe Jarman, Cord Jefferson, Sarah Peters, Sarah Schneider, Michael Schur, Leila Strachan, Gene Stupnitsky, Lakshmi Sundaram, Lena Waithe, Jason Woliner, Alan Yang; Netflix

Silicon Valley, Written by Alec Berg, Donick Cary, Adam Countee, Jonathan Dotan, Mike Judge, Carrie Kemper, John Levenstein, Dan Lyons, Carson Mell, Dan O’Keefe, Clay Tarver; Aaron Zelman; HBO

Veep, Written by Rachel Axler, Sean Gray, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Erik Kenward, Billy Kimball, Steve Koren, Dave Mandel, Jim Margolis, Lew Morton, Georgia Pritchett, Will Smith, Alexis Wilkinson; HBO

NEW SERIES

American Vandal, Written by Seth Cohen, Lauren Herstik, Dan Lagana, Kevin McManus, Matthew McManus, Jessica Meyer, Dan Perrault, Amy Pocha, Mike Rosolio, Tony Yacenda; Netflix

The Deuce, Written by Megan Abbott, Marc Henry Johnson, Lisa Lutz, George Pelecanos, Richard Price, Will Ralston, David Simon, Chris Yakaitis; HBO

GLOW, Written by Kristoffer Diaz, Liz Flahive, Tara Herrmann, Nick Jones, Jenji Kohan, Carly Mensch, Emma Rathbone, Sascha Rothchild, Rachel Shukert; Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale, Written by Ilene Chaiken, Nina Fiore, Dorothy Fortenberry, Leila Gerstein, John Herrera, Lynn Maxcy, Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder, Wendy Straker Hauser, Eric Tuchman; Hulu

Ozark, Written by Whit Anderson, Bill Dubuque, Ryan Farley, Alyson Feltes, Paul Kolsby, David Manson, Chris Mundy, Mark Williams, Ning Zhou, Martin Zimmerman; Netflix

LONG FORM ORIGINAL

American Horror Story: Cult, Written by Brad Falchuk, John J. Gray, Joshua Green, Todd Kubrak, Crystal Liu, Tim Minear, Ryan Murphy, Adam Penn, James Wong; FX

Feud: Bette and Joan, Written by Jaffe Cohen, Tim Minear, Ryan Murphy, Gina Welch, Michael Zam; FX

Flint, Written by Barbara Stepansky; Lifetime

Godless, Written by Scott Frank; Netflix

Manhunt: Unabomber, Written by Jim Clemente, Tony Gittelson, Max Hurwitz, Steven Katz, Nick Schenk, Andrew Sodroski, Nick Towne; Discovery Channel

LONG FORM ADAPTED

Big Little Lies, Teleplay by David E. Kelley, Based on the Novel by Liane Moriarty; HBO

Fargo, Written by Monica Beletsky, Bob DeLauren, Noah Hawley, Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, Based on the film Fargo; FX

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Teleplay by Peter Landesman and Alexander Woo and George C. Wolfe, Based on the book written by Rebecca Skloot; HBO

The Wizard of Lies, Teleplay by Sam Levinson and John Burnham Schwartz and Samuel Baum, Based on the Book Written by Diane B. Henriques and Truth and Consequences by Laurie Sandell; HBO

SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA ORIGINAL

No nominations

SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA ADAPTED

“John Hancock” (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot), Written by James C. Oliver & Sharla Oliver; abc.go.com

“Chapter 2” (The Walking Dead: Red Machete), Written by Nick Bernardone; amc.com

“Justicia” (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot), Written by Mark Leitner; abc.go.com

“Starboy” (Zac & Mia), Teleplay by Allen Clary and Andrew Rothschild, Based on the novel Zac & Mia by A.J. Betts; go90.com

ANIMATION

“Brunchsquatch” (Bob’s Burgers), Written by Lizzie Molyneux & Wendy Molyneux; Fox

“A Father’s Watch” (The Simpsons), Written by Simon Rich; Fox

“Ruthie” (BoJack Horseman), Written by Joanna Calo; Netflix

“The Serfsons” (The Simpsons), Written by Brian Kelley; Fox

“Time’s Arrow” (BoJack Horseman), Written by Kate Purdy; Netflix

EPISODIC DRAMA

“The Book of Nora” (The Leftovers), Teleplay by Tom Perrotta & Damon Lindelof, Story by Tom Spezialy & Damon Lindelof; HBO

“Chicanery” (Better Call Saul), Written by Gordon Smith; AMC

“The Heart Attack is the Best Way” (Good Behavior), Written by Chad Hodge; TNT

“Homecoming” (The OA), Written by Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij; Netflix

“Slip” (Better Call Saul), Written by Heather Marion; AMC

“The Soviet Decision” (The Americans), Written by Joe Weisberg & Joel Fields; FX

EPISODIC COMEDY

“The Burglary” (Grace and Frankie), Written by Brendan McCarthy & David Budin; Netflix

“Intervention” (The Carmichael Show), Written by Willie Hunter; NBC

“Judge” (Veep), Written by Ted Cohen; HBO

“Rosario’s Quinceanera” (Will & Grace), Written by Tracy Poust & Jon Kinnally; NBC

“The Verdict” (Trial & Error), Written by Jeff Astrof; NBC

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES

Conan, Head Writer: Matt O’Brien, Writers: Jose Arroyo, Daniel Cronin, Andres du Bouchet, Jessie Gaskell, Michael Gordon, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Leah Krinsky, Stephen Kutner, Todd Levin, Levi MacDougall, Conan O’Brien, Paul Richter, Frank Smiley, Mike Sweeney; TBS

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Writers: Samantha Bee, Ashley Nicole Black, Pat Cassels, Eric Drysdale, Mathan Erhardt, Travon Free, Joe Grossman, Jo Miller, Jason Reich, Melinda Taub; TBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live, Writers: Jimmy Kimmel, Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Joelle Boucai, Gonzalo Cordova, Devin Field, Gary Greenberg, Josh Halloway, Sal Iacono, Eric Immerman, Jesse Joyce, Bess Kalb, Jeff Loveness, Molly McNearney, CeCe Pleasants, Danny Ricker, Joe Strazzullo; ABC

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Writers: Tim Carvell, Josh Gondelman, Dan Gurewitch, Geoff Haggerty, Jeff Maurer, John Oliver, Scott Sherman, Will Tracy, Jill Twiss, Juli Weiner, Ben Silva, Seena Vali; HBO

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Writers: Jermaine Affonso, Alex Baze, Bryan Donaldson, Sal Gentile, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovsky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, Seth Reiss, Amber Ruffin, Mike Scollins, Mike Shoemaker, Ben Warheit; NBC Universal

Real Time with Bill Maher, Writers: Scott Carter, Adam Felber, Matt Gunn, Brian Jacobsmeyer, Jay Jaroch, Chris Kelly, Bill Maher, Billy Martin, Bob Oschack, Danny Vermont; HBO

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Writers: Dan Amira, David Angelo, Steve Bodow, Kashana Cauley, Devin Delliquanti, Zach DiLanzo, Hallie Haglund, David Kibuuka, Matt Koff, Adam Lowitt, Dan McCoy, Trevor Noah, Joseph Opio, Zhubin Parang, Owen Parsons, Daniel Radosh, Lauren Sarver-Means, Michelle Wolf; Comedy Central

The Jim Jefferies Show, Head Writer: Jason Reich, Writers: Jim Jefferies, Subhah Agarwal, Kevin Avery, Curtis Cook, Lucas Kavner, Matt Kirshen, Bryan Olsen, Laura Willcox, JJ Whitehead, Scott Y. Zabielski; Comedy Central

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

Nathan For You, Writers: Leo Allen, Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Michael Koman, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola; Comedy Central

Portlandia, Writers: Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein, Karen Kilgariff, Jonathan Krisel, Graham Wagner; IFC

Saturday Night Live, Head Writers: Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, Bryan Tucker, Writers: James Anderson, Kristen Bartlett, Jeremy Beiler, Neal Brennan, Zack Bornstein, Joanna Bradley, Megan Callahan, Michael Che, Anna Drezen, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Erik Kenward, Rob Klein, Nick Kocher, Michael Koman, Dave McCary, Brian McElhaney, Dennis McNicholas, Drew Michael, Lorne Michaels, Josh Patten, Katie Rich, Pete Schultz, Streeter Seidell, Will Stephen, Kent Sublette, Julio Torres; NBC Universal

The President Show, Writers: Emily Altman, Anthony Atamanuik, Emmy Blotnick, Neil Casey, Mike Drucker, Noah Garfinkel, John Gemberling, Peter Grosz, Mitra Jouhari, John Knefel, Alison Leiby, Christine Nangle, John Reynolds, Jason Ross, Rae Sanni, Evan Waite; Comedy Central

Weekend Update Summer Edition, Writers: Megan Callahan, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Dennis McNicholas, Josh Patten, Katie Rich, Pete Schultz, Streeter Seidell, Kent Sublette, Brian Tucker; NBC Universal

COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS

39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, Written by Dave Boone; CBS

89th Annual Academy Awards, Written by Billy Kimball, Jon Macks; Special Material Written by Jack Allison, Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Joelle Boucai, Gonzalo Cordova, Gary Greenberg, Josh Halloway, Sal Iacono, Eric Immerman, Bess Kalb, Jimmy Kimmel, Jeff Loveness, Molly McNearney, Danny Ricker, Joe Strazzullo; ABC

AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Diane Keaton, Written by Bob Gazzale, Jon Macks; TNT

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy, Valentine’s Day Special, Written by Scott Aukerman, Dave Ferguson, Mike Hanford, Tim Kalpakis, Joe Saunders, Akiva Schaffer; Additional Material Written by Zach Kanin, Claudia O’Doherty, Tim Robinson; Netflix

Nathan For You: A Celebration, Written by Leo Allen, Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Michael Koman, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola; Comedy Central

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

Hollywood Game Night, Head Writer: Grant Taylor; Writers: Michael Agbabian, Alex Chauvin, Ann Slichter, Dwight D. Smith; NBC

Jeopardy!, Written by Matthew Caruso, John Duarte, Harry Friedman, Mark Gaberman, Deborah Griffin, Michele Loud, Robert McClenaghan, Jim Rhine, Steve D. Tamerius, Billy Wisse; ABC

DAYTIME DRAMA

General Hospital, Head Writers: Shelly Altman, Jean Passanante; Writers: Anna Theresa Cascio, Suzanne Flynn, Charlotte Gibson, Lucky Gold, Kate Hall, Elizabeth Korte, Daniel James O’Connor, Dave Rupel, Katherine Schock, Scott Sickles, Christopher Van Etten, Christopher Whitesell; ABC

Days of Our Lives, Writers: Ron Carlivati, Sheri Anderson, Lorraine Broderick, David Cherrill, Lisa Connor, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Rick Draughon, Cydney Kelley, David Kreizman, David A. Levinson, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Elizabeth Snyder, Tyler Topits; NBC

CHILDREN’S EPISODIC AND SPECIALS

“American Girl – Ivy & Julie” (American Girl), Written by May Chan; Amazon

“American Girl – Knowledge is Power” (American Girl), Teleplay by Alison McDonald, Story by Alison McDonald and Caron Tschampion; Amazon

“Just Add 1965,” (Just Add Magic), Written by Lauren Thompson; Amazon

“Meet Julia” (Sesame Street), Written by Christine Ferraro; HBO

“The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special,” Written by Raye Lankford, Jessica Carleton, Ken Scarborough; HBO

CHILDREN’S LONG FORM

No nominations

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – CURRENT EVENTS

“Confronting ISIS” (Frontline), Written by Martin Smith; PBS

“Poverty, Politics and Profit” (Frontline), Written by Rick Young; PBS

“Unseen Enemy,” Written by Janet Tobias; CNN

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS

“Divided States of America” Part One (Frontline), Written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser; PBS

“Rachel Carson” (American Experience), Written and Directed by Michelle Ferrari; PBS

“The Great War” Part II (American Experience), Written by Stephen Ives; PBS

“The Great War” Part III (American Experience), Written by Rob Rapley; PBS

“The Vietnam War,” Episode Six: “Things Fall Apart,” Written by Geoffrey C. Ward; PBS

NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

“Obama Wiretap Allegations” (World News Tonight with David Muir), Mark Berman, Barbara Rick, Tom Llamas; ABC News

“September 29, 2017” (World News Now), Written by Matt Nelko, Jack Sheahan, Debbie Humes, Carla Brittain, Constance Johnson, Lloyd deVries, Craig Morancie; ABC News

“White Helmets” (60 Minutes), Written by Scott Pelley, Nicole Young, Katie Kerbstat; CBS News

NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

“Chief of Chobani” (60 Minutes), Written by Steve Kroft, Oriana Zill de Granados; CBS News

“Fighting Famine” (60 Minutes), Written by Scott Pelley, Nicole Young; CBS News

DIGITAL NEWS

“At the Capitol With Those for Whom Last Night Mattered the Most,” Written by Emma Roller; SplinterNews.com

“Becoming Ugly,” Written by Madeleine Davies; Jezebel.com

“The Super Predators,” Written by Melissa Jeltsen, Dana Liebelson; Huffingtonpost.com

“Why Did Politicon Make Me Want To Die?,” Written by Libby Watson; SplinterNews.com

RADIO / AUDIO DOCUMENTARY

“2016 Year in Review,” Written by Gail Lee; CBS News Radio

“Castro, Cuba & Communism,” Written by Thomas A. Sabella; CBS News Radio

“CBS Radio 90th Anniversary,” Written by Dianne E. James, Gail Lee; CBS News Radio

“Remembering Princess Diana 20 Years Later,” Written by Andrew Evans; ABC News Radio

RADIO / AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT—REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

“Hugh Hefner: A Social Revolutionary in Silk Pajamas,” Written by Gail Lee; CBS News Radio

“World News This Week November 18, 2016,” Written by Joan B. Harris; ABC News Radio

“World News This Week: June 9, 2017,” Written by Tara Gimbel Tanis; ABC News Radio

RADIO / AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

“Chuck Berry,” Written by Jerry Edling; CBS News Radio/KNX

“Dishin’ Digital on WCBS-AM,” Written by Robert Hawley; WCBS

“Holiday Stories,” Written by Gail Lee; CBS News Radio

“One Nation, Overdosed: An Investigative Report,” Written by Tara Gimbel Tanis; ABC News Radio

PROMOTIONAL WRITING NOMINEES

ON-AIR PROMOTION (RADIO OR TELEVISION)

“CBS Comedy,” Written by Dan Greenberger; CBS Television

“The Good Fight,” Written by Brian Retchless; CBS On-Air Promotions