‘World of Dance’ Launches Snapchat Standalone Series Ahead of NBC Premiere (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)

Ahead of the launch of “World of Dance” on NBC, the network will first launch a Snapchat version of the new competition series.

“World of Dance on Snapchat” will feature some of the best dancers in the world going head-to-head in freestyle dance-offs. As seen in an exclusive trailer for the series (above) obtained by Variety, host Jenna Dewan Tatum and judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and NE-YO will preside over the initial six rounds. Once the judges narrow the field to the Final 4, Snapchat users will be responsible for voting on the final winner. The series, the first dance show created for Snapchat, will consist of eight episodes: episodes one through four are qualifying rounds, with five and six as the semi-finals. Episode seven lets the fans swipe up to vote for their favorite dancer, and episode eight reveals the winner. It will premiere May 22 at 6 a.m. ET.

The parent NBC series will also feature solo artists competing against duos and crews in all genres of dance, including hip hop, krumping, popping, locking, tap, ballet, break dancing, ballroom, clogging, stomping and more. The winner will receive a grand prize of $1 million. The show is made in partnership with preeminent global dance brand World of Dance.

Dewan Tatum will host the series in addition to serving as a mentor to the dancers.Lopez, Hough, and NE-YO will serve as the panel of judges. Lopez also serves as executive producer on the series, which is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions. It was greenlit last July with a 10-episode order and premieres Tuesday, May 30 at 10 p.m. on NBC.