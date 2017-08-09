TV Ratings: ‘World of Dance’ Finishes Strong in Season 1 Finale

NBC’s freshman summer competition series “World of Dance” saw substantial lift in the Nielsen overnight ratings Tuesday for its season finale.

Airing at 10 p.m., the series pulled in a 2.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.3 million viewers, drawing its biggest audience in the key demo since the series premiere in May (2.4, 9.7 million). The show also grew 18% week-to-week in both the key demo and total viewers.

Earlier on NBC, “America’s Got Talent” (2.7, 13.1 million) held even, but was easily the top-rated and most-watched show of the night.

ABC aired mostly repeats until 10 p.m., when they broadcast a new episode of “Somewhere Between” (0.4, 1.5 million), which was up in the demo.

Fox, CBS, and The CW aired only repeats.

NBC beat out the other Big 4 combined, winning the night with a 2.4 and 11.5 million viewers. CBS and ABC tied for second in the demo with a 0.5 each. CBS was second in total viewers with 5.5 million. ABC came in third in total viewers with 1.9 million. Fox finished fourth overall with a 0.4 and 1.5 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 734,000 viewers.

