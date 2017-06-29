‘World of Dance’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

“World of Dance” has been renewed for Season 2 at NBC, the network announced Thursday.

The series gives dancers the platform to showcase their talents and compete for a $1 million grand prize. It features a judging team composed of Jennifer Lopez, who also serves as an executive producer, Derek Hough, NE-YO and host Jenna Dewan Tatum.

“I am so proud to not only star, but produce a show that is so close to my heart,” Lopez said. “I am so happy that ‘World of Dance’ has resonated with audiences and we are able to put dancers on the pedestal they deserve. I cannot wait to continue this journey and my partnership with NBC.”

The show is currently averaging a 2.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 11 million viewers overall in Live+7, according to Nielsen data. It is the number one new series of the summer in both key ratings measures, as well as the summer’s number entertainment series in both measures, behind only fellow NBC series “America’s Got Talent.”

“We are thrilled that the unrivaled athleticism and authenticity that inspired us to create ‘World of Dance’ has been embraced by both the dance community and our viewers,” said Meredith Ahr, president of Universal Television Alternative Studio. “The amazing dancers competing this season have proven to not only entertain us but elevate our expectations and expand our imagination. The bar has been set extremely high for season two. The competition will be fierce and we will all witness greatness.”

Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina executive produce for Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions. Kris Curry, Matilda Zoltowski, Alex Katz, David Gonzalez, Matthew Everitt and Al Hassas also executive produce. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance.

More to come…