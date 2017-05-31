TV Ratings: ‘World of Dance’ Struts to Impressive Debut on NBC

The launch of NBC’s new competition series “World of Dance” popped and locked its way to a big win in the Tuesday overnight ratings, according to Nielsen data.

The new series, which features judge and executive producer Jennifer Lopez, opened to a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 9.8 million viewers, airing at 10 p.m. That puts it on par with the Tuesday airings of “The Voice,” which averaged a 2.1 and 10 million viewers on Tuesdays during its 12th season, though “The Voice” aired earlier at 8. “World of Dance” was also the most-watched summer alternative series debut on broadcast in nine years, since the launch of ABC’s “Wipeout” in 2008.

Earlier on NBC, the season premiere of “America’s Got Talent” opened even with last season, drawing a 2.6 rating and 12.1 million viewers.

CBS aired mostly repeats, except for “48 Hours: NCIS” (0.5, 4.3 million) at 10, which was down in the demo from last week.

ABC also aired mostly repeats, with two exceptions: “Downward Dog” (0.7, 3.8 million) at 8, which was down significantly in both measures from last week; and the series finale of “Imaginary Mary” (0.6, 2.2 million) at 9:30, which was down in both measures from its previous episode.

Fox aired a repeat of “Lethal Weapon” ahead of the fifth season finale of “Prison Break” (0.9, 2.3 million), which was up in both measures.

The CW aired a new episode of “iZombie” (0.3, 900,000) at 9, which dipped in the demo.

NBC easily topped the night with a 2.5 rating and 11.3 million viewers. CBS and Fox tied for second in the demo with a 0.7, but CBS was second in total viewers with 6 million. Fox was fourth with 2.2 million. ABC was fourth in the demo with a 0.5 but third in viewers with 2.5 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 868,000 viewers.