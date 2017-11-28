‘Wonder Woman’ Star Saïd Taghmaoui Exits ‘Legion’ Season 2

“Wonder Woman” star Saïd Taghmaoui has exited season two of FX’s “Legion,” currently in production in Los Angeles.

An FX spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that Taghmaoui has left the production, saying that a decision was made to recast his role, but not commenting further. No new actor has yet been set.

Taghmaoui appeared to announce his departure from the series Saturday on Twitter, writing, “Finally I’m not going to be in Legion but a big surprise coming soon.”

“Legion” began shooting in September. It is not known how many scenes with Taghmoaoui had already been shot. A representative for Taghmoaoui declined to comment.

“Legion” creator Noah Hawley announced in July at Comic Con that Taghmaoui would join the series for season two as villain Amahl Farouk — aka the Shadow King. The Shadow King was played in season one by Aubrey Plaza, who portrayed the character in the guise of protagonist David Haller’s friend Lenny, and Quinton Boisclair, who portrayed him as a monster who haunted Haller (Dan Stevens). Both actors are set to reprise their versions of the character in season two.

Produced by FX Productions and Marvel Television, season two of “Legion” is slated to premiere on FX in February. Based on Marvel’s “X-Men” comics, “Legion” tells the story of David Haller, a man who has been told his whole life that he is mentally ill, then discovers that what he thought were symptoms of his illness may actually be manifestations of a mutant superpower.

Taghmaoui was seen on screen most recently in this summer’s feature film “Wonder Woman” from Warner Bros., in which he played Sameer, a member of the team that accompanies the titular superhero to the front in World War I. His other credits include Starz’s “The Missing” and ABC’s “Lost.”