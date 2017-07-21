‘Wonder Woman’ Star Saïd Taghmaoui Joins ‘Legion’ Season 2

“Wonder Woman” star Saïd Taghmaoui will play Amahl Farouk — aka the Shadow King — in “Legion” season two. Noah Hawley, the creator of the FX drama series based on Marvel’s X-Men comics, announced the casting Thursday at Comic-Con.

“We are going to meet the Shadow King,” Hawley said.

The Shadow King was played in season one by Aubrey Plaza, who portrayed the character in the guise of protagonist David Haller’s friend Lenny, and Quinton Boisclair, who portrayed him as a monster who haunted Haller. Both actors will appear as those iterations of the character in season two.

The Shadow King was the only “Legion” character besides Haller taken from the Marvel comic books. All the other characters were original creations for the show. Executive producer Lauren Shuler Donner, who also produced Fox’s “X-Men” films, said that the character had originally been considered for a role in those movies.

“I thought it was a wonderful idea,” to include the Shadow King in “Legion,” Donner said, “one we had a little bit discussed in the movies, but decided not to pursue at the times. I thought this was a wonderful way to explore it.”

FX spokesperson John Solberg also announced prior to the panel that season two will be two episodes longer than season one at 10 episodes total.

Hawley and others also touched on the possibility of Professor Xavier of the X-Men — Haller’s father in the comic books — appearing in the show at some point. Hawley joked that the decision was up to Marvel head of television Jeph Loeb, who also appeared on the panel and serves as an executive producer on the show.

Dan Stevens, who plays Haller, then said that he spoke to Patrick Stewart, who plays Xavier in the X-Men films, about “Legion” when the two appeared together on a talk show recently.

“He seemed very into the idea, Jeph,” Stevens said.