‘Wonder Woman’ Writer Allan Heinberg Signs ABC Studios Deal

Senior TV Reporter
“Wonder Woman” screenwriter Allan Heinberg has signed an overall development deal with ABC Studios and ABC Signature Studios. The agreement includes a script deal for “Adult Behavior,” a comedic drama based on the 2015 Russell T. Davies British TV series “Cucumber” and “Banana.”

Heinberg developed, wrote, and served as showrunner on ABC’s “The Catch,” starring Mireille Enos and Peter Krause. The series, produced by ABC Studios and Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland, was canceled by the network in May after two seasons. The series followed the cat-and-mouse game between L.A.’s top private investigator, Alice Vaughan (Mireille Enos), and the man she loves, Benjamin Jones (Peter Krause), the world’s most formidable con artist.

“Wonder Woman” for which Heinberg wrote the screenplay, has been a hit at the box office and with critics, drawing more than $578 million at the worldwide box office since its premiere this month and scoring a 92% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

A veteran comic book writer for Marvel and DC, Heinberg’s television credits include “The Naked Truth,” “Party Of Five,” “Sex And The City,” “Gilmore Girls,” “The O.C.,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Looking,” and “Scandal.”

“Adult Behavior” is executive produced by Rhimes and Betsy Beers at Shondaland; Davies; Julie Gardner of Bad Wolf; and Nicola Shindler of Red. “Cucumber” and “Banana” were companion series — the former telling the story of an older gay man reinventing his life and the latter focusing on LGBT young people living in Manchester.

Heinberg is represented by by Larry Salz and Blair Kohan at UTA. Ken Richman is his attorney.

