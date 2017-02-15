Longtime WME TV literary agent Lisa Harrison, known for her skill at shaping the careers of comedy auteurs, is leaving the agency.

Harrison plans to take some time to travel and visit friends around the world. She has been mulling a break from the business of agenting for some time to determine the next chapter of her career.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have worked with this company because of the people and its leadership,” Harrison told Variety. “I am extremely grateful for the support and friendship these incredible people have shown me as I feel the need to move on in my career.”

Harrison joined WME predecessor Endeavor in 2001 after working for 20th Century Fox TV as a comedy scout and development executive. She was one of the first women to join the ranks of Endeavor’s close-knit TV team.

During her tenure, Harrison has been instrumental in guiding the careers of such comedy stars as John Mulaney, Nick Kroll, Rebel Wilson, Ellie Kemper, Alex Borstein and scribes including “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’s” Jo Miller, Emmy-winner Tracey Wigfield and “Jimmy Kimmel Live’s” Molly McNearny.

Here’s the memo about Harrison’s departure sent to agency staffers by WME’s Ari Greenburg:

Our friend and partner Lisa Harrison will be departing WME. This split is about as amicable as it gets. Lisa is our friend, and someone who has had tremendous success with our group. She is an aunt to many of our kids, a presence in too many of our stories, and a person whose laugh has punctuated our meetings forever.

She is best known for championing the careers of multi-hyphenates and other top voices in comedy.

Lisa came to us 15 years ago from Twentieth, where she built a reputation as a scout and comedy developer. As one of our first female agents in TV, she taught us to nurture clients, especially those with unexpected talent & quirky personalities.

Mainly, Lisa has been here as we grew up, laughing, and often crying, alongside us.

She will be spending the next months traveling, reconnecting with friends, and we expect, adjusting to life without staff meetings and phone sheets.

She is family here, and has already been super-helpful in transitioning clients.

When she returns from her adventure, she will be a client and friend — perhaps as a producer, maybe in some other role. We can’t wait to help her on this next endeavor.

Please help me wish Lisa good luck on her move.