‘Wisdom of the Crowd’ Season 1 to End After Episode 13

Wisdom of the Crowd” is not receiving a full season pickup at CBS, with the freshman drama’s first season set to end after it airs its original order for 13 episodes, Variety has learned.

Though it is not yet official, the move means the series is essentially cancelled at the network. “Wisdom of the Crowd” has failed to make a substantial impact in its Sunday timeslot, with the show currently averaging a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.4 million viewers per episode, making it the lowest-rated freshman drama on CBS.

The decision also comes in the wake of series star Jeremy Piven being accused of groping two women who were extras on the set of the HBO comedy “Entourage,” in which Piven played Hollywood agent Ari Gold. After the first woman came forward, Piven issued a statement that said in part, “I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me.”

Piven stars as Jeffrey Tanner, a Silicon Valley tech innovator who creates a cutting-edge crowdsourcing app to solve his daughter’s murder, and revolutionize crime solving in the process. The series also stars Richard T. Jones, Natalia Tena, Monica Potter, Blake Lee, and Jake Matthews. Ted Humphrey, Adam Davidson, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Dror Mishani, and Shira Hadad serve as executive producers. CBS Television Studios produces in association with Universal Television.

