Watch NBC’s Winter Olympics Ad With New Shania Twain Song ‘Life’s About to Get Good’ (EXCLUSIVE)

NBC is set to unveil a new promo for the upcoming Winter Olympics featuring Shania Twain’s new song “Life’s About to Get Good.” The 60-second ad will make its television premiere during the network’s broadcast of the Kentucky Derby, around 6 p.m. ET Saturday.

The ad stars U.S. Olympians including Shaun White, Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin, Gus Kenworthy, Nathan Chen, Ashley Wagner, Chloe Kim, and more. It was filmed over three shoots at Lake Placid, N.Y.; Mammoth Mountain, Calif.; and the East West Ice Palace in Los Angeles.

“Whether it’s entertainment focused or sports-focused like the Kentucky Derby tomorrow, we have a lot of opportunities to bring the Olympics and Olympic message and storylines to life,” says NBC Sports chief marketing officer Jenny Storms. “We have a detailed timeline in a two-year cycle prior to the Olympics. We want to make sure that we are hitting all of those events and we’re hitting them very relevantly and authentically.”

The Kentucky Derby is a unique opportunity to promote the upcoming Winter Games, which begin February in PyeongChang, South Korea. The Derby, the Winter Olympics, and the Summer Olympics are the only three major sporting events whose viewership skews more heavily female than male. Last year’s Derby averaged roughly 15 million viewers.

“This is probably the audience that is closest to an Olympic audience,” Storms says. “Going into this, we knew that we wanted to speak to that broader base that would be enjoying the Derby.”

“Life’s About to Get Good” is the soon-to-be-released first single from Twain’s new album “Triumphant,” scheduled to debut in September — and her first album since 2002. Twain is the sole writer on the song.

“We’re always looking for a great piece of music to help tell the story,” Storms says. “Especially when it’s the Olympics, you have an opportunity to tell a great story. This piece of music, ‘Life’s About to Get Good,’ speaks so perfectly to what we’re talking about.”

Watch the ad below: