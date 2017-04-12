William Hurt and Bob Balaban have joined the main cast of the upcoming Audience Network series “Condor,” Variety has learned.

Written by Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg, the series will follow Joe Turner (Max Irons), a young CIA analyst whose idealism is tested when he stumbles onto a terrible but brilliant plan that threatens the lives of millions. Smilovic also serves as showrunner and Katzberg executive produces alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Larry Trilling and Marcy Ross. MGM Television and Skydance Television will produce while the series was developed in association with Paramount TV.

Hurt will play Bob Partridge, a decorated CIA field operative who is rusty and a little soft after 20 years behind a desk. He’s tried to make changes for the better while at the CIA, including recruiting a team of the country’s top young minds to come up with out-of-the-box solutions to some of the United States’ most intractable problems. Balaban will play Reuel Abbott, a brilliant and exacting man who has risen to the top tier of CIA management in his 30-year career there.

They join previously announced cast members Irons, Mira Sorvino, and Brendan Fraser on the series, which is a 10-episode drama inspired by Sydney Pollack’s 1975 political thriller “Three Days of the Condor.” That film was itself based on the James Grady’s novel “Six Days of the Condor” and starred Robert Redford and Faye Dunaway.

In addition, also joining the cast as series regulars are: Leem Lubany as Gabrielle Joubert, a character based on the iconic Max von Sydow’s former Special Forces operative character in the original film; Kristen Hager as Mae Barber, an ER doctor, mother of two and wife to a CIA agent who she will soon realize is not the man she thought she knew; Angel Bonanni as Deacon Mailer, a former Special Forces operative who was captured and tortured by terrorists, fueling a hatred for radical Islam.

Recurring cast includes: Christina Moses, who will play Sharla Shepard, an FBI agent who’s surprised to find herself detailed to the Joint Terrorism Task Force; Katherine Cunningham as Kathy Hale, a corporate lawyer who’s based on Faye Dunaway’s character in the film; Gabriel Hogan as Boyd Francis, a Special Forces operative who is part of the Joint Terrorism Taskforce response team; and Kristoffer Polaha as Sam Barber, a career Special Forces operative and Joe Turner’s closest friend.

