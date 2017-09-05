‘Will’ Canceled at TNT After One Season

TNT has canceled freshman drama “Will” after one season, Variety has confirmed.

The series told the story of William Shakespeare before he became one of the most famous playwrights of all time. It began with Shakespeare’s arrival in the raucous London theater scene of the 16th century. A period drama told in a contemporary style, “Will” starred newcomer Laurie Davidson alongside Olivia DeJonge (“The Visit,” “Hiding”), Colm Meaney (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “Hell on Wheels”), Mattias Inwood (“The Shanara Chronicles”), Jamie Campbell Bower (“Sweeney Todd,” “The Twilight Saga”) and Ewen Bremner (“Transporting,” “Snowpiercer”). Craig Pearce (“The Great Gatsby”), “Shekhar Kapur” (Elizabeth), Alison Owen (“Elizabeth”), Debra Hayward (“Love Actually”), Vince Gerardis (“Jumper”), Howard Braunstein (“The Informant!”) and Louise Rosager served as executive producers.

The series debuted in July and aired its first season finale on Monday night. It never found a substantial audience, opening to a low 0.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 633,000 viewers on July 10, according to Nielsen’s Live+Same Day ratings. Things only went downhill from there, with the series averaging a 0.1 rating and 392,000 viewers per episode for its first season, making it the lowest-rated TNT original series currently on the air.

“Will” was one of several originals TNT debuted within the last year. The crime drama “Claws” opened well in May, closing out its first season averaging a 0.5 and 1.3 million viewers per episode in Live+Same Day. The series was already renewed for a second season. “Good Behavior,” which averaged a 0.2 and 742,000 viewers per episode during its first season, has also been renewed. The network is also expected to launch the new period drama “The Alienist” later this year.