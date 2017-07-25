Producer Will Packer Sets TV, Branded Content Venture With Discovery, Universal Pictures

Prolific producer Will Packer has set up a TV, digital and branded content production venture with Discovery Communications and Universal Pictures.

As part of the deal, Will Packer Media will have a first-look programming pact with OWN, Oprah Winfrey’s joint venture with Discovery. Will Packer Media has also acquired Russell Simmons’ marketing firm Narrative and has set co-founder Tricia Clarke-Stone to lead branded content initiatives.

“We have put together a dream team of the best talent and partners to help us create bold and fresh content for audiences hungry for something special,” said Packer. “We are creating a new model for content production that sees TV and digital as equals, and combines the best of storytelling and brands for an underserved audience.”

Packer’s film production company, Will Packer Productions, remains a separate entity with its own first-look pact with Universal Pictures.

More to come