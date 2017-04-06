NBC has ordered an additional two episodes of it’s revival of comedy “Will & Grace,” Variety has confirmed, lifting the limited series’ total order to 12 episodes.

In January, NBC announced that it would reunite the cast and creators of the classic multicamera sitcom for a 10-episode run. The limited series will reunite Emmy winners Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally with series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, who will serve as showrunners and executive producers. James Burrows, who directed the entire eight-season run of the original series, will serve as director and executive producer on the revival. Universal Television will produce and distribute the new episodes.

Production on the revival began in March. NBC began discussions with the cast and creators in September, after they reunited to shoot a surprise 10-minute episode related to the presidential election.

Airing on NBC from 1998 to 2006, “Will & Grace” was one of the first broadcast programs to feature gay series regulars. The comedy starred McCormack and Messing as the titular best friends — one a gay man, the other a hetero woman. Hayes and Mullally played their friends Jack and Karen. Over the course of its initial run, “Will & Grace” won 16 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Deadline first reported the order extension.