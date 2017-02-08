HBO has given a 10-episode series order to “Succession,” a political drama from executive producers Will Ferrell and Adam McKay.

The series is described as the saga of the Roys, a fictional American global-media family that is not only rich and powerful but also powerfully dysfunctional. It will explore family loyalty, international business, and the perils of power in the 21st century.

Jesse Armstrong will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer on the series, with McKay directing the pilot, which HBO ordered last year. Additional executive producers are Kevin Messick, Frank Rich, and Ilene S. Landress.

“Succession” stars Brian Cox as Logan Roy, the tough, powerful, and aging patriarch of the Roy family and head of a family-controlled international media conglomerate; Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, eldest son from Logan’s second marriage, currently a division president at the family firm and the heir apparent; Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, Logan’s outspoken, fun-loving son and Kendall’s younger brother who is still on the board of directors at the firm, but no longer works there; and Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy, Logan’s only daughter, who she sits on the board of directors but does not work at the firm and has been pursuing a career in politics.

Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Hiam Abbas, Alan Ruck, Rob Yang, Parker Sawvers, and Peter Friedman also star.