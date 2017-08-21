Will Ferrell, Adam McKay’s Gary Sanchez Productions Developing Two New Comedy Series With CBS, CBS TV Studios

Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Gary Sanchez Productions is developing new TV comedy projects with CBS and CBS Television Studios, Variety has confirmed.

The first project, set up at CBS, is based on the book “Things You Should Already Know About Dating, You F—ing Idiot,” which was written by Ben Schwartz and Laura Moses, due out later this year. The network is looking to develop the book as a single-camera comedy series that explores how millennials date. Schwartz and Moses will also write the series. Schwartz will executive produce along with Ferrell, McKay, and Kevin Messick. CBS Television Studios will produce.

The second project hails from Gloria Sanchez, the female-centric production arm of Gary Sanchez. It is a comedy series starring Isla Fisher, with the plot currently being kept under wraps. CBS Television Studios is about to go to market with the project. Erica Rivinoja will write with Jake Szymanski directing.

Both projects fall under the first-look overall deal CBS Television Studios has with Gary Sanchez.

At the beginning of August, it was announced that the duo will also produce a police comedy series for CBS All Access called “No Activity.” It will be produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Gary Sanchez and Funny or Die and is based on the Australian series produced by Jungle and broadcast by Stan. Ferrell, McKay, Patrick Brammall, Trent O’Donnell, Jason Burrows, and Joe Farrell will serve as executive producers. It will debut before year’s end between the two chapters of “Star Trek: Discovery.”

Ferrell is repped by UTA, while McKay is repped by WME. Schwartz is repped by WME, Haven Entertainment and Gang Tyre. Moses is repped by Kaplan-Stahler Agency.