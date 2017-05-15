‘Will & Grace’ Revival: Watch First Full Trailer for NBC’s Reunion Series

In anticipation of NBC’s “Will & Grace” revival this fall, Will, Grace, Jack and Karen have reunited in the first official trailer for the special event series.

The five-minute-long trailer begins as the titular characters exit the office of Bob Greenblatt, the president of NBC Entertainment.

“Again, Bob, so excited,” Will says. “I can’t believe we’re back, taking the old peacock for the another ride around the …”

“Thing,” Grace finished his sentence. “Riding the old peacock? You know you got the job, right? You left all your lipstick on this a—,” she reprimands.

The limited 12-episode run brings back cast members Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally with original series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, who will serve as showrunners and executive producers. James Burrows, who directed the entire eight-season run of the original series, is back as director and executive producer on the revival. Universal Television is producing.