Is ‘Will & Grace’ Revival a Musical Series? (Watch)

“Will & Grace” is back — but will the revival be a musical?

NBC released the first footage from the upcoming revival series on Friday, and in the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, the clapboard reads: “Will & Grace Musical.”

The behind-the-scenes clip shows original stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally gearing up to tape a scene. The four cast members are holding hands and smiling as someone on set yells, “We are still rolling.” Then another voice is heard saying, “105, take one,” meaning the footage is from the fifth episode of the series — which appears to be a musical episode.

NBC declined to comment on any aspects regarding the possible musical number.

Original series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan are back for the reunion series, serving as showrunners and executive producers. James Burrows, who directed the entire eight-season run of the original series, will serve as director and executive producer on the revival. Universal Television is the studio.

The revival premieres with a 12-episode limited run this fall.

The sitcom aired on NBC from 1998 to 2006, spanning 206 episodes. The series revolved around a gay man, Will (McCormack), and his best friend, Grace (Messing), along with their friends, Jack (Hayes) and Karen (Mullally). The show, which was one of the first-ever broadcast shows to feature gay series regulars, won 16 Primetime Emmy Awards over its run.

