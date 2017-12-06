You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Will and Grace’ Returns Up in Both Measures

WILL & GRACE -- "A Gay Olde Christmas" Episode 109 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sean Hayes as John Patrick McGee, Eric McCormack as Billem Van Billiams, Debra Messing as Fanny Van Billiams, Megan Mullally as Karolyn OSullivan -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)
CREDIT: Chris Haston/NBC

Will and Grace” returned from a one-month hiatus up in both key ratings measures, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing at 9 p.m. on NBC, “Will and Grace” averaged a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.1 million viewers, up approximately 13 percent in the key and 24 percent in total viewers compared to its last original episode in early November. It also tied with “The Voice” as the top-rated show of the night.

Earlier on NBC, “The Voice” (1.8, 9.9 million) was even. After “Will and Grace,” “Superstore” (1.1, 4.4 million) was up in both measures. “Chicago Med” (1.1, 6.6 million) was down in both measures.

On ABC, “The Middle” (1.2, 5.8 million) was down slightly in the demo, while “Fresh Off the Boat” (0.9, 3.8 million) was down in both measures. “Black-ish” (1.0, 4 million) was even, and “The Mayor” (0.7, 2.7 million) ticked up slightly in total viewers. “Kevin Probably Saves the World” (0.6, 2.6 million) was even.

For Fox, “Lethal Weapon” (1.0, 4.5 million) was even. “The Mick” (0.8, 2.5 million) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (0.7, 2 million) were both up slightly in total viewers.

On The CW, both “The Flash” (0.8, 2.2 million) and “Legends of Tomorrow” (0.6, 1.6 million) were both down across the board, though that was not unexpected given the highs set by the “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover event last week.

CBS aired only repeats.

NBC won the night with a 1.4 and 7.4 million viewers. ABC and Fox tied for second in the demo with a 0.9. CBS and the CW tied for fourth in the demo with a 0.7. CBS was second in total viewers with 6.4 million. ABC was third in total viewers with 3.6 million. Fox was fourth with 3.3 million.

