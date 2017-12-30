Showtime Cancels Jay Pharoah Comedy ‘White Famous’ After One Season

Showtime has pulled the plug on comedy “White Famous” after one season.

The comedy starring “Saturday Night Live” alum Jay Pharoah drew a small audience of under 2 million viewers in multiplatform airings. Reviews were mostly negative for the series about an African-American comedian struggling to maintain his credibility with his core audience while also striving to crossover into becoming “white famous.”

The series produced by Lionsgate TV was created by Roland Buddy Lewis and Chris Spencer. Tom Kapinos, formerly of Showtime’s “Californication,” served as showrunner. Jamie Foxx was among the executive producers. He made semi-regular appearances on the show as did other prominent comedians.

“White Famous” had an eight-episode run that began in October.