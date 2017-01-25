Dustin Lance Black’s eight-hour paean to the LGBT civil rights movement, “When We Rise,” was initially supposed to air over four straight nights, from Monday, Feb. 27, through Thursday, Mar. 2. Thanks to a recently scheduled Congressional address by newly-minted President Donald Trump, ABC has had to modify those plans. It will take a break on Tuesday, Feb. 28, to air said address, thereby pushing the next three installments of “When We Rise” by a day.

There’s an element of irony to the move, given that the airtime will be devoted to Trump addressing members of Congress who are mulling the reintroduction of a bill that would curb the ability of the federal government to penalize discrimination against LGBTQ or unmarried citizens, categorizing such discrimination as free speech protected by the First Amendment. Trump’s nominee for Attorney General, Sen. Jeff Sessions, has already voiced his support of this bill.

Black told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in January that he made the limited series specifically for people like his kin — a Christian, Southern, military family. “I think there’s a lot of people who voted for Donald Trump who will love this show. I don’t see this show as only trying to speak to half a country,” Black said. “I think if Donald Trump watches the show, he might like the show.”

And now, he won’t have to miss any of it.