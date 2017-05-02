Pat Sajak, Vanna White, Alex Trebek Sign Onto Two More Seasons of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ ‘Jeopardy’

The longtime hosts of “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy” are sticking around.

Pat Sajak, Vanna White, and Alex Trebek have all renewed their contracts through the 2019-2020 season, Sony Pictures Television announced on Tuesday.

While the renewals for the shows have not been made official, the talent contracts signal an imminent two-season renewal both both game shows, which is expected to be made official soon.

“Pat, Vanna and Alex are beloved by generations of TV viewers, and the enduring popularity of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy’ is a testament to their incredible talents,” said Harry Friedman, executive producer of both shows, in a statement. “All of us at ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ ‘Jeopardy’ and Sony Pictures Television are thrilled that they will continue through the 2019-20 season.”

This past weekend, Friedman received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Creative Arts Awards. On stage, he mentioned that the show’s hosts had signed on for additional seasons.

“Wheel of Fortune” is currently in the midst of its whopping 34th season, while “Jeopardy” is in its 33rd season on the air. Per Sony, “Jeopardy” brings in 23 million viewers each week, and “Wheel of Fortune” has an audience of 27 million viewers each week.

Both shows are produced by Sony TV and are distributed by CBS Television Distribution.