One “Wheel of Fortune” contestant will almost certainly be haunted by the ghost of Tennessee Williams after a blunder on Tuesday night’s show that has since gone viral.

With all but one letter of “Streetcar Named Desire” spelled out — save the “M” — Kevin shouted out with gusto, “K!” A deafening silence followed as his fellow contestants reckoned with the idea that he thought the puzzle was intended to spell out “Streetcar Naked Desire.”

“Well, funny little game,” Pat Sajak said as he walked over to the players. “Although you got the right answer,” he said to contestant Lisa, “I’d rather see Kevin’s play.”

Needless to say, Twitter users had a field day with the mistake.

If Alex Trebek hosted Wheel of Fortune, he would have clowned this contestant until the credits rolled pic.twitter.com/6WYyZSW9NA — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 22, 2017

Dude on Wheel of Fortune had to solve this: A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE He asked for a K. I’m gonna go lie down. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) March 21, 2017

Pat Sajak has yet to post anything about the hilarious mishap. His latest tweet was posted on Sunday. He wrote, “On an extended break from reading or watching anything political. Skies are bluer. Birds are singing. Living my life!”