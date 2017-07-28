What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in August 2017

With every month comes the death of some shows’ streaming availability and the birth of others — August is no exception.
Late summer will see a few recent big-name films come to Netflix, like “The Matrix,” “The Founder” starring Michael Keaton, and “Gold” with Matthew McConaughey, as well as some throwbacks like “Holes” and “A Cinderella Story.” On the television front, Season 1 of NBC’s comedy “The Good Place” starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson will hit the streaming service later in the month, as well as Netflix’s second follow-up to cult classic “Wet Hot American Summer,” “Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later.” The service’s live-action adaptation of manga series “Death Note” will also come to screens, in addition to “Marvel’s the Defenders.”
Slasher fans will be pleased with the addition of the first five “Saw” films coming to both Hulu and Amazon in August. Those who liked “The Big Sick” may be interested to know that “The Big Chill” will also hit Hulu. As for television, “Better Things,” “Mary Kills People,” and “Stan Against Evil” will all see their first seasons on Hulu, as well as Season 3 of “You’re the Worst” and Season 5 of “Billy on the Street.”
Amazon will premiere a series of originals including “Comrade Detective,” “The Tick,” and “Lost in Oz” this August. Also coming to the service are British shows “Victoria” and “Undercover.” Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally’s “Summer of 69: No Apostrophe” comedy special will also hit screens, in addition to films including both “Bill and Ted” movies and Clint Eastwood classic “High Noon.”
NETFLIX
Aug. 1
A Cinderella Story
Bad Santa
Cloud Atlas
Crematorium: Season 1
Everyone’s Hero
Funny Games (US)
Innerspace
Jackie Brown
Lord of War
Maz Jobrani: Immigrant
Nola Circus
Opening Night
Practical Magic
Sleepy Hollow
Small Soldiers
Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ: Season 1
The Addams Family
The Astronaut’s Wife
The Bomb
The Hollywood Masters: Season 1
The Last Mimzy
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Number 23
The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1
The Truth About Alcohol
The Wedding Party
Tie The Knot
Who Gets the Dog?
Wild Wild West
Aug. 2
Jab We Met
The Founder
Aug. 3
Sing
The Invisible Guardian
Aug. 4
Icarus
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1
Aug. 5
Holes
Aug. 8
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13
Aug. 9
Black Site Delta
Aug. 10
Diary of an Exorcist – Zero
Aug. 11
Atypical: Season 1
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3
Naked
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1
White Gold
Aug. 13
Arthur and the Invisibles
Hot Property
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo
Aug. 14
The Outcasts
Urban Hymn
Aug. 15
Barbeque
Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo
21
A New Economy
All These Sleepless Nights
Donald Cried
Murderous Affair: Season 1
My Ex-Ex
The Sweet Life
Aug. 16
Gold
Aug. 18
Dinotrux: Season 5
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1
I Am Sam
Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1
What Happened to Monday
Aug. 19
Hide and Seek
Aug. 20
Camera Store
Aug. 21
AWOL
Bad Rap
Beautiful Creatures
Gomorrah: Season 2
Unacknowledged
Aug. 22
Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast
Sadie’s Last Days on Earth
Aug. 23
Feel Rich
Aug. 25
Disjointed: Part 1
Death Note
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5
Once Upon a Time: Season 6
Aug. 29
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face
The Good Place: Season 1
Aug. 31
Be Afraid
HULU
Aug.1
The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All
Ali
Among Friends
Arthur
As Good as it Gets
Bad Boys
Bad News Bears
Bad Company
Benny & Joon
The Big Chill
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Bloodsport
Box of Moonlight
Breakdown
Center Stage
Center Stage: On Pointe
Center Stage: Turn it Up
Charley One-Eye
Charlotte’s Web
Clue
Clueless
Coming to America
Criminal Law
Cujo
Dead Gamers
The Dead Zone
Delta Force
Eve’s Bayou
Far From Home
Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children
Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within
Finding Forrester
The Foot Fist Way
Friends and Lovers
The General?s Daughter
Get Rich or Die Tryin?
Ghost
Hannie Caulder
Harlem Nights
Harsh Times
Hey Arnold! The Movie
High Noon
Higher Learning
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
The Italian Job
Mars Attacks!
Men in Black II
The Mod Squad
New in Town
Once Bitten
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Paycheck
Puppetmaster: Axis Termination
The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper
Rachel Getting Married
Reds
Sahara
Saving Private Ryan
Saw
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Sleepy Hollow
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle
The Swan Princess
Teen Witch
Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf Too
Terry Factor: Live in Concert
The Toy
Ulee’s Gold
Vanilla Sky
Wayne’s World 2
Aug. 2
CMA Fest 2017
Cup of Culture
Valkyrie
Aug. 5
Billy on the Street, Season 5
Hacker
Aug. 6
Mosquito
Aug. 7
You’re the Worst, Season 3
Aug. 8
Difficult People, Season 3 Premiere
Earth Live!
Aug. 9
Tall Men
Aug. 11
We Bare Bears, Season 2
Aug. 15
Bachelor in Paradise, Season 4 Premiere
Better Things, Season 1
Beneath
Felony
Hamlet
Invasion U.S.A.
It Takes Two
Ladybugs
Love Story
Missing in Action
Missing in Action 2: The Beginning
Narc
Next
The Prince and Me
The Ruins
Sabrina
Universal Soldier
Yours, Mine and Ours
Aug. 16
Regular Show, Season 8
Aug. 17
Marlon, Series Premiere
Aug. 18
Mary Kills People, Season 1
Stan Against Evil, Season 1
Aug. 19
My Bloody Valentine
Aug. 20
In Secret
Aug. 21
Air Bound
Aug. 27
Florence Foster Jenkins
Aug. 29
Gimme Shelter
Aug. 31
2 Days in the Valley
All Over the Guy
Barnyard
Blow Out
Blue Velvet
Burnt Offerings
Chaos
De-Lovely
Desperate Hours
Fire in the Sky
Gangs of New York
Girl, Interrupted
Harriet the Spy
Hercules
Kangaroo Jack
Little Man Tate
Lost in America
Mr. Mom
Mulan
Shivers
Tracker
Underworld
Underworld Evolution
Under the Sea
Walking Tall
Zoom
AMAZON
Aug. 1
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Among Friends
Bad Boys (1983)
Bad Company (1972)
Benny & Joon
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Box of Moonlight
Breakdown (1997)
Charley One-Eye
Criminal Law
The Dead Zone
Eve’s Bayou
Far from Home (1989)
Friends and Lovers
The General’s Daughter
Ghost
Hannie Caulder
Harsh Times
High Noon
The Mod Squad
New in Town (2009)
Nulee’s Gold
Once Bitten
The Pursuit of D.B Cooper
Save the Last Dance
Saw
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf Too
Terry Fator: Live in Concert
Wayne’s World 2
Aug. 2
Valkyrie
Aug. 4
Superbad
Comrade Detective: Season 1
Lost in Oz: Season 1
Aug. 5
The Ticket
Aug. 15
Tumble Leaf: Season 3
Aug. 17
Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally: Summer of 69: No Apostrophe
Undercover: Season 1
Aug. 19
My Bloody Valentine
Aug. 20
In Secret
Aug. 21
The Last Ship: Season 4
Aug. 25
The Tick: Season 1
Aug. 27
Florence Foster Jenkins
Aug. 29
Gimme Shelter
Victoria: Season 1