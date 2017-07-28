What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in August 2017

With every month comes the death of some shows’ streaming availability and the birth of others — August is no exception.

Late summer will see a few recent big-name films come to Netflix, like “The Matrix,” “The Founder” starring Michael Keaton, and “Gold” with Matthew McConaughey, as well as some throwbacks like “Holes” and “A Cinderella Story.” On the television front, Season 1 of NBC’s comedy “The Good Place” starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson will hit the streaming service later in the month, as well as Netflix’s second follow-up to cult classic “Wet Hot American Summer,” “Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later.” The service’s live-action adaptation of manga series “Death Note” will also come to screens, in addition to “Marvel’s the Defenders.”

Slasher fans will be pleased with the addition of the first five “Saw” films coming to both Hulu and Amazon in August. Those who liked “The Big Sick” may be interested to know that “The Big Chill” will also hit Hulu. As for television, “Better Things,” “Mary Kills People,” and “Stan Against Evil” will all see their first seasons on Hulu, as well as Season 3 of “You’re the Worst” and Season 5 of “Billy on the Street.”

Amazon will premiere a series of originals including “Comrade Detective,” “The Tick,” and “Lost in Oz” this August. Also coming to the service are British shows “Victoria” and “Undercover.” Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally’s “Summer of 69: No Apostrophe” comedy special will also hit screens, in addition to films including both “Bill and Ted” movies and Clint Eastwood classic “High Noon.”

NETFLIX

Aug. 1

A Cinderella Story

Bad Santa

Cloud Atlas

Crematorium: Season 1

Everyone’s Hero

Funny Games (US)

Innerspace

Jackie Brown

Lord of War

Maz Jobrani: Immigrant

Nola Circus

Opening Night

Practical Magic

Sleepy Hollow

Small Soldiers

Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ: Season 1

The Addams Family

The Astronaut’s Wife

The Bomb

The Hollywood Masters: Season 1

The Last Mimzy

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Number 23

The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1

The Truth About Alcohol

The Wedding Party

Tie The Knot

Who Gets the Dog?

Wild Wild West

Aug. 2

Jab We Met

The Founder

Aug. 3

Sing

The Invisible Guardian

Aug. 4

Icarus

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1

Aug. 5

Holes

Aug. 8

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13

Aug. 9

Black Site Delta

Aug. 10

Diary of an Exorcist – Zero

Aug. 11

Atypical: Season 1

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3

Naked

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1

White Gold

Aug. 13

Arthur and the Invisibles

Hot Property

Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

Aug. 14

The Outcasts

Urban Hymn

Aug. 15

Barbeque

Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo

21

A New Economy

All These Sleepless Nights

Donald Cried

Murderous Affair: Season 1

My Ex-Ex

The Sweet Life