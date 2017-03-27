Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s TV schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch it. This week, both NBC’s “Grimm” and Fox’s “Bones” sign off the air for good, while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returns to HBO with a new documentary. Plus, Selena Gomez makes her debut as an executive producer on a major series.

“Rock and a Hard Place,” HBO, Monday, 10 p.m.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is back on HBO…but not with “Ballers.” Yet. Instead, the pro-wrestler turned movie megastar is continuing his quest to take over all media with this new documentary. The film, in which Johnson appears and executive produces, follows life inside the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation Boot Camp Program, a 16-week program for young criminal offenders, in which drill sergeants push inmates to their limit, encouraging them to learn from their past mistakes and become constructive members of society so that they’re less likely to return to prison.

“Bones,” Fox, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

No “Bones” about it, the long-running Fox series is set to air its series finale this week, after 12 seasons and 246 episodes. The show, which has aired in six different time slots on five different nights during its run, will bring the story of Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and Booth (David Boreanaz) to a close. But Boreanaz might not be off the airwaves for long — he recently signed on to the lead role in a CBS pilot about Navy SEALs.

“Grimm,” NBC, Friday, 8 p.m.

NBC’s supernatural thriller will end its run after six seasons and 123 episodes. Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli) has defended the world from all manner of supernatural creatures during the show’s run, but the final season has seen him face off against a familiar foe in Renard (Sasha Roiz). The series has been a steady longtime Friday night staple at NBC with Season 6 currently averaging 4.13 million viewers per episode.

“13 Reasons Why,” Netflix, Friday (CRITICS’ PICK)

From executive producer Selena Gomez, this thoughtful drama about high schoolers contending with secrets, lies and loss uses some of TV’s most popular forms—the love triangle, the coming-of-age story, the murder mystery and the grounded teen drama—to pull viewers into a suspenseful tale that will keep most of them engaged until the final scene fades out. The main conceit of the series is explained in the opening minutes: Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) has killed herself, and the drama’s narration comes from audiotapes she recorded before her death. Langford and Dylan Minnette, who plays Hannah’s friend Clay, give career-making performances as the two central characters, who meet in their sophomore year of high school and end up going on a journey that is likely to stay in viewers’ minds long after the last image has faded to black. (Read the full review here)