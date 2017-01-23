Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter, offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s TV schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch it. This week, Shondaland’s TGIT lineup returns in full force, and the CW debuts its dark take on Archie Comics with “Riverdale.”

“The New Edition Story,” BET, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

BET’s three-night event tells the story of the formation and fame of the original boy band, which rose to prominence in the late ’70s and ’80s, and was credited with inspiring acts such as N’SYNC and the Backstreet Boys. New Edition members will be played by actors Algee Smith, Elijah Kelley, Keith Powers, Luke James, Woody McClain, and “Empire’s” Bryshere Y. Gray. The real-life New Edition weighed in on BET’s project, and even Bobby Brown said he shed a few tears when screening the miniseries.

“The Path,” Hulu, Wednesday

The Movement returns — and this time, with new cast members. Melanie Griffith will guest star and share scenes with Hugh Dancy’s Cal. She plays the mother to the character of “Hunters” alum Britne Oldford, who joins Season 2 in a recurring role.

“The Magicians,” Syfy, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

Season 1 of this adaptation of Lev Grossman’s bestselling fantasy series more than delivered on its promise of a twisted, adult version of “Harry Potter” and the Narnia series. Season 2 finds our heroes still struggling against The Beast.

“Suits,” Syfy, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

In the mid-season return of this crisp and entertaining drama, the remaining members of the law firm grapple with the departure of their colleague, Jessica Pearson, and Mike Ross ponders what to do now that he’s out of prison. One thing never changes, however: Louis Litt and Harvey Specter will still be fighting for top-dog spot at the high-powered firm, a dynamic that has yielded many amusing and dramatic results during the show’s six-season run.

“Riverdale,” The CW, Thursday, 9 p.m. (CRITICS PICK)

“Riverdale” is a lot of different things: It’s a murder-mystery, a high-school soap opera, an adaptation of the Archie Comics, and highly self-aware melodrama, among other things. Not all of the melding works, but it’s an interesting experiment that is worth watching, especially for aficionados of all things CW. If nothing else, tune in to see Archie’s killer abs.

TGIT lineup, ABC, Thursday, 8 p.m.

They’re back! After a way-too-long hiatus, Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) heads back to her 9 p.m. timeslot in Shondaland’s Thursday night programming block. As always, D.C.’s fiercest fixer will be bookended by Dr. Grey (Ellen Pompeo) on “Grey’s Anatomy” and Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) on “How to Get Away With Murder,” which will delve into the mystery of #WhoKilledWes?